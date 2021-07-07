Athens’ Harley Sullivan was a first-team catcher in Class AAA to earn her first all-state honor, and she had a good smattering of NTL company.
The team, voted on by coaches and some media members, was led by three Canton players.
Emmi Ward earned her second all-state honor in two seasons with the Warriors in Class A, making first team at shortstop.
Her teammate, Molly Ward, was a first-team selection at third base and Canton’s Keri Wesneski was a second-team pick at second base.
Sullivan County’s Jaeden Patson was a second-team pick at third base in Class A.
For the Canton softball team it’s been quite a climb the past few years. A few years ago the team was 1-19, and now they were a team in the district playoffs, with three all-state selections, two on the first team.
Wyalusing’s Hailey Jayne capped her career with another all-state selection. It’s her third in three seasons with the Rams, earning second-team honors as a pitcher in Class AA.
Troy’s Tyra Williams was a second-team pick as a designated player in AA.
A pair of District 4 players earned state player of the year honors.
Montgomery pitcher Faith Persing was the state player of the year in Class A and Line Mountain’s Kya Matter was the player of the year in AA.
NEB and Wyalusing, who both finished second in the district, ran into those players in the district finals this year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.