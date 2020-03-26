ALBANY — State Sen. Fred Akshar reached out to Gov. Andrew Cuomo this week for the state to supply resources for regional medical professionals to help address COVID-19 concerns.
In a letter, Akshar praised Cuomo’s hard work and “remarkable leadership,” and joined in praise of the state’s health care professionals and first responders — “I’ve never been prouder to be a New Yorker,” he said.
Akshar explained that it’s become “abundantly clear” that the Southern Tier’s health care system is “starving” for COVID-19 testing kits and personal protective equipment (PPE).
“I’m hearing directly from our health officials, nurses, EMT’s and physicians that they’re severely under-equipped to handle the threat that’s bearing down on us,” Akshar said. “We’re specifically asking for COVID-19 testing kits, N95 masks, surgical masks, surgical gowns, gloves, eye protection, collection kits, power air purifying respirators, sanitizing wipes, and reusable rags.”
Akshar said that for every day that passes without these critical resources, parents, friends and neighbors are suffering.
“In fact, I’m extremely concerned that members of our community and dozens elsewhere have lost their lives before being diagnosed with COVID-19 due to testing kit shortages,” he said. “Without the necessary medical equipment for our health care workers, we fall short of our moral obligation to take care of those who care for us.”
