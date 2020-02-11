TOWANDA — A gold Buick sedan topping 85 mph in a 25 mph zone in Towanda Borough led to a warrant issued for the driver, who was held on $85,000 bail this week.
According to state police, Dustin Allen Westbrook, 34, was being sought to answer for nearly a dozen charges following an incident that occurred on Jan. 23.
Police explained that a traffic stop was conducted that night on the vehicle which had an expired registration sticker.
While approaching the vehicle on foot, the officer said the vehicle “sped off onto Merrill Parkway” and made its way through various streets within the borough, reaching speeds in excess of 85 mph.
The vehicle was eventually found on Watts Street, but police said the driver, Westbrook, and a front-seat passenger, had fled on foot.
A remaining passenger consented search of the vehicle, officers said, which revealed a baggie with a substance that later tested positive as methamphetamine; an unknown white pill; and numerous amounts of paraphernalia — needles, smoking pipes with residue, a bong with residue, and spoons with residue.
Westbrook is facing one count of eluding a police officer, one count of possession of a controlled substance, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of recklessly endangering another person, one count of driving with expired registration, one count of driving while privilege is suspended or revoked, one count not driving at a safe speed, one count of not safely turning and using appropriate signals, one count of careless driving and one count of reckless driving.
Westbrook was arraigned by Magisterial District Judge Jonathan Wilcox on $85,000 straight bail, and will answer to the above charges on Feb. 19.
