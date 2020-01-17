AUGUST
Sheshequin landlord
who accepted heroin as rent payment pleads guilty
A 58-year-old Towanda man who accepted heroin as rent payments from a tenant on Sheshequin Road recently pled guilty to a number of drug-related charges.
According to the Bradford County District Attorney’s Office, Ronald Francis Bahr entered a plea of guilty in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas to possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, a felony offense; possession with intent to deliver heroin, a felony offense; possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, also a felony; and conspiracy to deliver heroin and methamphetamine, a felony offense.
Bahr was arrested following the execution of a search warrant on a single-wide trailer belonging to Bahr on Sheshequin Road on March 16. In the trailer, state troopers discovered a money counter and a safe belonging to David C. Bennett, who was renting a bedroom from Bahr.
Inside that safe, troopers discovered 16 ounces of crystal methamphetamine, eight ounces of marijuana, 1.5 ounces of heroin and one ounce of suspected fentanyl, along with assorted items of drug paraphernalia.
Police added that Bennett typically paid his rent to Bahr in the form of heroin.
Litchfield Township supervisor facing charges
Litchfield Township Supervisor Jeffrey Agnew is facing charges following an incident that occurred at the Sayre Borough Police Department Wednesday morning.
Agnew, 58, was charged with disorderly conduct, a third-degree misdemeanor, and a summary count of criminal trespass for his role in the incident, which took place at approximately 10:30 a.m. that morning.
Athens man charged with assaulting girlfriend
An Athens man is in jail in lieu of $50,000 bail after he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend and stole a body pillow from her on Monday in Athens Borough.
According to borough police, Travis Clyde Belcher, 26, was charged with simple assault, a second-degree misdemeanor; theft by unlawful taking, a third-degree misdemeanor; and a summary count of harassment for his role in the incident, which took place at approximately 1:40 a.m. Monday at a residence on Satterlee Street.
Athens Township
Supervisors receive complaints on road conditions
Athens Township supervisors received numerous complaints about the conditions of roads during Wednesday’s monthly meeting.
Opening the meeting up with comments from residents, the first resident complained about the state of some of the roads in Athens Township and how some of the roads are maintained.
The resident also had issues with how the board told them there was never money to fix the roads.
“I believe you need to invest into some supervision, some advisement of a civil engineer,” the resident said. “If the roads ain’t going to get any better, either I got to move out of the township or I got to get my taxes lowered.”
South Waverly to submit
formal complaint on proposed natural gas rate increase
The South Waverly Borough Council agreed on Monday night to send a formal complaint to the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission over the rate increase to natural gas sales and distribution services being proposed by Valley Energy.
Valley Energy is requesting an overall rate increase of $1,034,186 per year in total for all of its natural gas sales and distribution services, according to the borough.
“This will (substantially) burden the property owners in South Waverly along with the Borough of South Waverly,” the borough’s formal complaint states.
The borough says the company’s proposed increase would be approximately 17.65 percent for residents using 71 cubic feet (CcF) of natural gas per month.
“A large portion of the population is elderly, retired and on fixed incomes,” the complaint says. “Rising utility costs make the rate increase an excessive burden on the residents.”
The borough is requesting “that the proposed rate increase for the residential and commercial (properties) be substantially reduced.”
Tioga Land Bank
to begin demolition of blighted homes today
Just over one year after the Tioga Land Bank took ownership of nine blighted parcels located in the Village of Waverly, the organization will begin demolishing those homes this morning.
The demolitions will begin at two properties on Park Place, according to Village Mayor Patrick Ayres. The land bank owns 108 and 112 Park Place.
The mayor is hoping residents will avoid using Park Place during the demolition process, which could take a few days.
“Starting (today) on Park Place two of the properties that the land bank owns in the village are going to be demolished,” Ayres said. “We want to keep traffic off that street. It’s a relatively small street, fairly narrow, so (we want) to give people a heads up if you don’t need to be over there, just stay away from it.”
The goal of the land bank is to obtain blighted properties throughout the county, demolish any dilapidated structures on the parcel and then flip the empty lot to put the property back on the tax rolls.
Sayre man charged after allegedly threatening girlfriend with box cutter
A Sayre man is in Bradford County Jail in lieu of $100,000 straight bail after he allegedly threatened to kill his girlfriend with a box cutter knife last week.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, Andrew John Mathews, 42, was charged with aggravated assault, a grade-two felony; terroristic threats, a grade-one misdemeanor; simple assault, a grade-two misdemeanor; and a summary offense of harassment for his role in the incident, which took place at approximately 6:05 p.m. on Aug. 1 at the Crystal Springs Inn and Suites on US Route 220 in North Towanda Township.
Waverly hires
new athletic director
The Waverly High School athletics department will head into the school year with a new leader as the school board officially welcomed Rich McIntosh as the district’s next Director of Athletics and Transportation during Thursday’s meeting.
McIntosh, who spent most of his career in the Jasper-Troupsburg School District, is excited for the opportunity to work with the Wolverines.
“The position was very attractive and I jumped on it. I look forward to a good challenge and this is it,” said McIntosh, who is the husband of Waverly’s curriculum coordinator, Elizabeth McIntosh. “There are lot of great things going on here. Obviously, my wife is the director of instruction and curriculum here, so I hear a lot of great things about the school.”
Waverly superintendent Eric Knolles is thrilled to bring an experienced athletic director on board.
“Rich is an experienced athletic director from Jasper-Troupsburg. He gave them 20 good years and came to us and said ‘I’m hearing great things about Waverly. I hear you guys are growing and I’d like to be a part of this team,’” Knolles said.
McIntosh has 14 years of experience as a varsity baseball coach to go along with his 23 years in public education at Jasper-Troupsburg.
Athens woman arrested in connection with June drug bust
One of the suspects named in the Bradford County Drug Task Force undercover operation that yielded 26 criminal complaints back in June has been apprehended and now sits in the Bradford County Jail.
Athens resident Harley Platt, 23, is facing felony counts of delivery of a controlled substance and criminal use of a communication facility after she allegedly sold crystal meth to an undercover officer and a confidential informant back in April.
AASD receives
‘Safe Schools’ grant
The Athens Area School Board announced during Tuesday night’s work session meeting that the school district has once again received a “Safe Schools” grant.
The $35,000 in grant funds will mostly be used to help cover the costs of the district’s School Resource Officers, according to Superintendent Craig Stage.
“This is the second year we’ve applied for it, and we’ve been fortunate enough to get that money,” said Stage. “We’ve used it for SROs mainly to offset the costs of those.”
Insurance plan
will allow Athens students to bring laptops home
The Athens Area School District has been providing laptops to its high school students for several years, but starting this year, students will have an opportunity to bring them home from school.
Clint Nichols, the district’s director of information technologies, told the school board on Tuesday that there will now be an insurance plan to go along with new laptops that will be given to each freshman this year.
The insurance plan will run from $10 to $30 a year for a single student and $20 to $50 a year for families. The price will depend on eligibility for the free and reduced lunch program.
“Even though we do issue students’ laptops and they are theirs, they are responsible for any damage that’s beyond accidental. So we wanted to offer them a way to kind of limit those expenses,” said Athens Superintendent Craig Stage. “So we took the average cost of what the repairs were and we tried to find a number that would make it insurance.”
Sayre schools to use text messaging to alert parents
The Sayre Area School District will be taking advantage of some available technology this school year as they are implementing a new alert system for students and parents.
The district will be using SMS text messaging to alert students and parents of things that are happening, according to Sayre High School Principal Dayton Handrick.
“We are just happy to be able to use the technology, and it feels like most people communicate through text. Obviously, we send calls to cell phones too, but texts seem to be people’s preferred way of communicating,” said Handrick of the system known as Skylert.
Valley Energy breaks ground on natural gas line project
A $1.8 million infrastructure project that will bring natural gas service to East Athens will get underway soon as officials held a groundbreaking ceremony on the grounds of Robinson’s Farm and Greenhouses on Wednesday.
In about two weeks, work will begin to build the natural gas line that, starting in October, will be inserted from near the Sayre Borough Department of Public Works building on South Thomas Avenue under the Susquehanna River to begin the expansion.
“The idea that we have so many people in this county without natural gas, which is obviously one of our biggest commodities right now, these projects just make so much sense,” said Commissioner Ed Bustin. “I’m really glad that this came to fruition.”
Valley Energy President and CEO Ed Rogers is thrilled to get the project going.
“It’s a very exciting day, moving forward with this project,” said Rogers. “We’re excited, as a group, and we’ve had a lot of positive response ... We look forward to not only serving our existing customers, but the new customers in the East Athens area of Athens Township.”
Waverly PD arrests
4 more after 6-month
long drug investigation
A six-month long narcotics investigation conducted by the Waverly Police Department has resulted in four more felony-level drug arrests.
Waverly Police arrested Abbey L. Ball, 33, of Waverly; Jacob B. George, 32, of Waverly; Taurus R. Bartlow, 28, of Athens; and Justin Anderson-Blisson, 22, of Waverly after all four were recently indicted in Tioga County Court.
The charges for the four suspects include criminal sale and criminal possession of controlled substances, according to police.
Sayre American Legion
holds event in recognition of club’s anniversary
It was a special day at the Sayre American Legion Post 283 on Saturday as the club celebrated the organization’s 100th anniversary.
“It’s really a very special thing for the 100-year anniversary of the American Legion everywhere,” said State Rep. Tina Pickett. “This club is doing a marvelous job of acknowledging that 100 years. They are a very important club in the Valley area. They do a lot in the community. They do a lot to hold their membership together, and obviously, they know how to bring people together as they are doing today.”
Pickett was on hand to read a proclamation from the Pennsylvania House of Representatives honoring the veterans organization.
Waverly man charged with threatening President Trump from Bradford County Jail
An inmate at the Bradford County Jail is facing federal charges after he allegedly wrote a letter to the FBI in which he threatened to kill President Donald Trump.
Waverly resident Jesse Allen Blake, 24, was indicted by a federal grand jury on Aug. 22 with threats against the President of the United States and mailing a threatening communication.
