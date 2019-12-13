HARRISBURG — On Thursday, Department of Community and Economic Development Secretary Dennis Davin announced the approval of new funding for Pennsylvania’s Industrial Resource Centers (IRC) to provide technical assistance to manufacturers to keep them up to speed with changing markets, new technologies, and competitiveness within the industry.
“Since taking office, the Wolf Administration has invested in resources to support education and workforce opportunities in the manufacturing industry,” said Sec. Davin. “This funding can help IRCs reach more small businesses through increased and improved outreach and improve manufacturers’ awareness of best practices and resources.
Pennsylvania’s seven IRCs specialize in providing technical assistance to the manufacturing sector by assisting companies with improved bottom line strategies, productivity enhancement and waste elimination, and with topline growth by supporting strategic initiatives, new and improved products, market differentiation, and workforce development strategies.
The following projects were approved:
- Catalyst Connection was approved for $1,062,398 to continue offering business assistance services for manufacturers in Lawrence, Beaver, Washington, Greene, Fayette, Somerset, Cambria, Indiana, Armstrong, Butler, Allegheny, and Westmoreland counties. Catalyst Connection will offer growth and improvement services, education, training, and e-strategy so that manufacturers in their area can thrive and create family sustaining jobs.
- Delaware Valley Industrial Resource Center (DVIRC) was approved for $1,083,775 to provide manufacturing business solutions to small and mid-sized manufacturing companies in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties. This funding will allow for DVIRC to host workshops, events, and forums for larger audiences.
- Innovative Manufacturers’ Center, Inc., was approved for $494,490 to continue conducting various outreach activities in Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Union, Snyder, Clinton, Centre, Mifflin, Juniata, Huntingdon, Blair, and Bedford counties. This includes website maintenance, e-newsletters, and event sponsoring and participation to broaden their reach in providing unbiased, professional consultations to manufacturing businesses.
- MANTEC was approved for $723,374 to assist in continuing to provide customized solutions to manufacturers in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Fulton, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry, and York counties. MANTEC will engage at least 30 new companies, work with up to 200 unique manufacturers, and host two large educational events and several workshops for larger audiences with the funding.
- Manufacturers Resource Center (MRC) was approved for $697,934 to serve small and medium-sized manufacturers in Berks, Carbon, Lehigh, Northampton, and Schuylkill counties, by enhancing productivity and technological performance. This five-county region is home to almost 2,000 manufacturers, and the MRC implements a process of outreach, assessment, consultation/planning, and service delivery/implementations to identify and meet their needs.
- Northeastern Pennsylvania Industrial Resource Center (NEPIRC), Inc., was approved for $598,369 to support new outreach methods, technology awareness, business assessments, and more to Bradford, Columbia, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Monroe, Pike, Sullivan, Susquehanna, Tioga, Wayne, and Wyoming counties, where the manufacturing industry holds the second largest industry sector in terms of employment and total wages paid. While the NEPIRC will offer these services to the almost 1,000 small manufacturing entities in the area, it will specifically focus on outreach to very small, start-up, and rural manufacturers and firms.
- Northwestern Pennsylvania Industrial Resource Center (NWPIRC) Inc., was approved for $632,214 which will fund the continued assistance of small manufacturing businesses in Erie, Crawford, Mercer, Venango, Warren, Forest, Clarion, McKean, Elk, Jefferson, Clearfield, Cameron, and Potter counties. The grant will allow the NWPIRC to deliver up to 100 company management service projects to help increase sales, employment, and operational investments.
Governor Wolf’s Manufacturing PA initiative was launched in October 2017, and since then has approved more than $10 million in funding for Pennsylvania’s IRCs. The Manufacturing PA IRC program supports a network of regionally focused centers that serve as resources for technology implementation in every region of the commonwealth. Each regional IRC is responsible for responding to the unique market needs of manufacturers in their region. IRCs serve small and medium-sized manufacturers by enhancing their productivity and technological performance, to create a positive and enduring economic impact on their communities and on Pennsylvania as a whole.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.