NICHOLS — The son of a World War II veteran killed in action in a plane crash over England was in attendance at Monday’s Village of Nichols meeting, offering support for rejuvenating the local American Legion post and its community involvement.
Though John Wright grew up in Endwell, New York, he said he has “very strong roots” in Nichols, where he spent summers with his grandmother.
“I really enjoyed my time here — wandering around across the street where the old school is and the creek that runs through there,” Wright said.
“We really had a great time here in Nichols, and I grew to really love the place,” he continued. “The American Legion post here is named after my dad, John Wright.”
Wright’s father was killed in a C47 aircraft he was flying on a supply mission into Belgium and Holland.
He also flew in the Normandy invasion on D-Day and Operation Market Garden in the Netherlands in 1944.
Several years ago, Wright and his wife, Carol, went to a small village in England called Jacob’s Well.
“That small community decided to create a memorial at that site for the crash,” Wright said. “We participated in a ceremony there. It’s a very small town — about the size of Nichols, actually — and it’s where my dad’s airplane crashed.”
“One of the things I was struck by (at the ceremony) was the incredible appreciation for what we did to save Europe,” he said. “The small town was really very — the dedication of this was very important to them. And I say that, because I see that same kind of thing here.”
Combined, it was these experiences that prompted the Wrights to make a positive impact on their beloved town and the local legion post.
“In order for this post to be healthy, it really needs to have young members able to join it,” Wright said. “That kind of thing means there needs to be connections with the community.”
“Right now,” he continued. “I know there are connections with the community — a lot of things that the post is doing are a benefit to the spirit and health of this community.”
“But, it’s clear that it needs to grow and it’s got to involve the community not just the post,” Wright said. “The post is part of the community, so what we see is that we really need a strategy that is going to be helpful to Nichols as a whole, and something that will be beneficial to particularly the youth.”
The kids are the secret because Wright’s roots were established in his youth, he said.
“That’s why I feel such a connection to Nichols,” said Wright, noting that a plan still needs to be developed.
Walking around the village earlier in the day, Wright noticed “real strengths” in the community — Kirby Park, Cady Library, and the memorial park being established as well as the post itself.
“These are all things that could be connected together,” Wright said. “These are all things that are serving the community in great ways, and if we can do something that’s a partnership, that would be the ideal way to proceed.”
Village Mayor Leslie Pelotte agreed with the importance of investing in the youth and village community.
“I don’t want to put any of my board on the spot right now, but I can talk to them offline to see what we can do and then get with you folks,” Pelotte said. “Then we can sit down and have a brainstorm to take a look.”
Pelotte noted that the village currently has three large projects underway: Kirby Park, the firehouse, and emergency preparedness.
“The youth in this village, for the most part, are very good kids,” she said. “We had some incidents with some rascals, but that seems to have kind of left.”
Pelotte praised the work of both boy and girl scout troops, and the popularity of baseball and soccer in the village.
“I’m sure after we talk, we can start out small and move it on,” she said. “Maybe we can get together and get the community together to do things.”
“Certainly, everybody would like to work with the legion,” Pelotte said. “They’re kind of the cornerstone of the village, if you really think about it. They really are.”
“We’ll work something out and we’ll keep you in the loop,” she added.
The Wright-Edsel American Legion Post 1624, located at 119 Dean St., can be contacted at (607) 699-7994. Meetings are the first Saturday of the month at 9 a.m.
