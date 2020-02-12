OWEGO — Registered voters looking to change their party enrollment status before the primary elections this year must do so by this Friday, Feb. 14.
Tioga County Board of Elections officials said that the office must receive the registration change by that date. Any enrollment change request received after that date will not take effect until June 30 of this year.
Primaries for the Democrat, Republican and Libertarian parties will be on April 28, 2020.
Enrollment changes may be done in person at the Department of Motor Vehicles, or online at dmv.ny.gov; or submitting a voter registration form in person or by mail to the county Board of Elections at 1062 State Route 38 in Owego.
Officials clarified that enrollment changes filed with the DMV on Friday will not be received by BOE in time to take effect before the primaries in April.
