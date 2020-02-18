Forensics team

The Bloomsburg University Forensics team won the Second Place Team Sweepstakes award out of nine schools at the annual CFA/Harold Cox Wilkes University Speech and Debate Tournament. Tarah Kelley of Sayre participated in several categories. Team members are front row, from left, Jacob Beitz (kneeling), Tarah Kelley, Katarina Chiogna-Solovey, and Neil Strine. Middle row, from left, are Katie Rose, Nick Sorkine, Lindsey Garnel, and Emme Reiser. Back row, from left, are Dr. James Vines, Jared Garrison, Kyle Bower, Taylor Baker, Isaac Osborn, Shawn Edwards, and Joe Touey.

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. – The Bloomsburg University Forensics team won the Second Place Team Sweepstakes award out of nine schools at the annual CFA/Harold Cox Wilkes University Speech and Debate Tournament the weekend of Jan. 31-Feb. 1. Tarah Kelley of Sayre was one of the team members that helped the team to a second place finish at the tournament.

BU narrowly lost to St. Joseph’s University, a school with a nationally recognized forensics program, by just 1.5 sweepstakes points. BU finished ahead of Shepherd University, George Mason University, James Madison University, the University of Scranton, Wilkes University, Kings College, and Misericordia University.

Kelley took first in Informative, fifth in Parliamentary Debate with Kyle Bower, sixth in Dramatic Duo with Shawn Edwards, fourth in Pentathlon, sixth in Declamation, and sixth in Poetry.

