BLOOMSBURG, Pa. – The Bloomsburg University Forensics team won the Second Place Team Sweepstakes award out of nine schools at the annual CFA/Harold Cox Wilkes University Speech and Debate Tournament the weekend of Jan. 31-Feb. 1. Tarah Kelley of Sayre was one of the team members that helped the team to a second place finish at the tournament.
BU narrowly lost to St. Joseph’s University, a school with a nationally recognized forensics program, by just 1.5 sweepstakes points. BU finished ahead of Shepherd University, George Mason University, James Madison University, the University of Scranton, Wilkes University, Kings College, and Misericordia University.
Kelley took first in Informative, fifth in Parliamentary Debate with Kyle Bower, sixth in Dramatic Duo with Shawn Edwards, fourth in Pentathlon, sixth in Declamation, and sixth in Poetry.
