HARRISBURG — Members of the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) investigated 460 crashes over the New Year’s holiday enforcement period from Dec. 31, 2019 through Jan. 2, 2020. Of the collisions investigated, 30 involved alcohol, 87 people were injured, and one person was killed in a single fatal crash.
Troopers also arrested 279 people for driving under the influence during the three-day holiday enforcement campaign. The total is a decrease from the 406 DUI arrests made over the holiday period last year, which spanned four days.
In addition to DUI enforcement, troopers issued 6,410 speeding citations, 476 seat belt citations, and 66 child safety seat citations.
PSP crash data during this period illustrates a reduction in incidents since last year, from 642 to 460; a reduction in fatal crashes, from four to one; a reduction in injured people, from 155 to 87; and a reduction in alcohol-related crashes, from 64 to 30.
PSP enforcement data during this period illustrates a reduction in DUI arrests, from 406 to 279; an increase in speeding citations, from 6,370 to 6,410; and a reduction in child seat citations from 115 to 66.
