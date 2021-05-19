NEWARK VALLEY — Waverly’s boys golf team just seems to keep rolling along after picking up a 188-224 win over Newark Valley at the Cardinals’ Grandview Farms home.
Davis Croft carded a 45 for Waverly to barely beat out his three scoring teammates and earn medalist honors.
Waverlyhad four players break 50 and one shoot a 51 to just miss the “starting four.”
Jack Knight had a 46, Aidan Westbrook shot a 47 and Liam Traub carded a 50 to round out Waverly’s scorers.
Waverly’s Declan Murphy shot a 51 and Hunter Elston had a 60.
Shawn Deer led Newark Valley with a 47. Also scoring for the Cardinals were Ashton Slavik with aq 56, Jason Knight with a 59 and Connor Spoonhawer with a 62.
Waverly, 5-1, will visit Notre Dame’s home at Mark Twain on Friday.
Tioga 216, Trumansburg 221
TRUMANSBURG — Balance led Tioga to victory also on Tuesday as three of four scorers shot between 50 and 55.
Leading that charge was medalist Taylor Roe, who had the 50. Zach Nichols was one strike bactk with q 51 for Tioga and Ben Davis had a 55. Also scoring for Tioga (4-2) was Levi Bellis with a 60.
Ethan Landmesser’s 63 and the 66 carded by Gianni Silvestri did not count toward the team score.
Trumansburg was paced by Kucas Hunter’s 52. Also scoring for the Blue Raiders were Owen Lester with a 53, Ian Hunter with a 54 and Quin Demarest with a 62.
Tioga will visit Odessa-Montour on Thursday.
