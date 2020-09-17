WAVERLY — Voters in the Village of Waverly elected three residents to the Board of Trustees during Tuesday night’s election.
A pair of write-in candidates, Kevin Sweeney and Keith Correll, ended up with the most votes in Tuesday’s election. Sweeney, who is an incumbent, led all candidates with 135 votes. Correll ended up with 124 votes to earn a spot on the board.
Kyle Burns, who was listed on the ballot, also earned a Trustee seat with 99 votes.
Thomas Bellinger, who was the other person listed on the ballot, came in fourth with 57 votes.
The result — having two write-in candidates get elected with the top two vote totals — was a first.
Tuesday’s election was originally scheduled for March 18, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The newly-elected trustees will serve two-year terms.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.