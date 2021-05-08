TIOGA CENTER — At the school board meeting on Wednesday, Elementary Principal Michelle Bombard announced that the Tioga Central School District’s elementary school has only 10 students remaining remote. She said this will be helpful as they near the end of the school year.
“We’ll have the majority of our students in person benchmarking,” said Bombard, “which really gives us some good data and information to be planning our instruction and our curriculum for next year.”
Interim Superintendent Scot Taylor also noted the decrease of remote learners in his report, saying the entire district has only 61 students still learning remotely.
“We may actually be under 61 now with Michelle’s changes in the last couple of days,” said Taylor.
According to Taylor that figures out to be about six percent of the district’s student body.
“A few short months ago we were up around 13 (or) 14 percent,” said Taylor. “So that’s great news that we’re getting the kids in.”
Bombard is also looking forward to Pre-K screening on June 2 and 9, with more than 30 families signed up already.
“Any children who are 4 on or before December 1 are eligible for the Pre-K program,” said Bombard. “We’re still accepting applications if you know of anybody interested.”
Next school year Tioga Central will offer one full-day session and two half-day sessions for Pre-K.
Bombard explained that the school’s summer enrichment program, designed to help kids who might be falling behind, will run simultaneously with the summer rec program on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays this summer.
“We’ll be sending invitations out to third- and fourth-grade students that our teachers are working on identifying right now,” said Bombard. “We’ll have four teachers hosting math and ELA sessions, and they will run alongside the summer rec hours.”
High School Principal Josh Roe also noted the summer program in his report, which he said will be a high school credit recovery.
“(We will be) targeting those students that are 55 to 64 average,” said Roe. “Many of those students will fall in the category that were remote (in the) first and second marking period.”
Roe went on to say that the goal of the summer program will be to help the students raise their average to at least 65.
In the senior class, Roe said there are nine students still failing to meet graduation requirements.
“I had five or six of those seniors — seven of those seniors in today,” said Roe. “If they continue to do what they did today we’ll get them to the finish line.”
In the superintendent report, Taylor brought up student eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccines.
“The county has sort of done a survey of districts this past week,” said Taylor. “The county wants to determine how to run vaccination clinics for school age kids.”
He said the information collected in the survey will help the county decide how many clinics will be necessary, and where best to hold them for the population interested.
Taylor also discussed the number of fans being allowed at sporting events.
“We have pretty much opened up to really any fans that want to show up,” said Taylor, “(but) there is a limit of 200.”
He said the policy on the school’s website breaks it down to 150 home fans and two fans per visiting athlete.
Taylor is confident that this will not be an issue, and recalled two recent home games with Athens and Sayre.
“They have a pretty big following — as do we — and we weren’t even close to (capacity),” said Taylor. “We might’ve had 100 people there altogether.”
While Taylor noted his appreciation of seeing fans back in the stands for home games, he made a point that not all districts are as open just yet.
“Some districts however are still not allowing visiting fans, which we try to communicate with the parents if we become aware fo that ahead of time,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.