WAVERLY — Come one, come all. The Morning Times Doubles Shootout begins this afternoon.
Valley Bowling Center owner Greg Joseph reports that entries are coming in at a nearly normal pace despite the pandemic.
“It’s starting to flow,” said Joseph. “We have work to do, which is traditional with this tournament.”
Joseph noted that many years entries come in right before the tournament starts and that they usually get some walk-in entries.
Joseph said he prefers to know ahead of time “so we have proper lane space for them.”
He added, “If anybody knows of someone who hasn’t signed up yet, please have them signup.”
Qualifying times are set for today at 1 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. Qualifying will continue on Sunday, Jan. 24 at 12:30 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.
In addition, there are squad times available for Saturday, Jan. 30 at 1 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 4 p.m.and Sunday, Jan. 31 at 12:30 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.
Two qualifying rounds are required for each entry, but teams can sign up until the 2 p.m. squad on Sunday, Jan. 31, but squad size is limited so signing up early will increase a team’s odds of getting the qualifying day(s) and times of its choosing. After that time the tournament is set.
Joseph also noted that VBC is public health compliant. The lanes are partitioned off from one another with a plexiglass barrier that extends well beyond the ball return, leading to a safe environment for those competing. Masks are mandatory unless people are eating or drinking off lane.
“We feel like we’re really safe,” said Joseph. “We feel like that if you wear your mask while your bowling and you stay six feet away from the other table that is on your pair (you’ll be safe). The Department of Health has allowed us to place barriers — not only between every pair of lanes — between every lane. As you bowl or if you go up to the ball return at the same time as somebody else, there’s a barrier in front of you.”
Most people don’t bowl at the same time in competition due to etiquette, but if they do, VBC has it covered.
“They’ve told us we’re doing a good job,” said Joseph. “We have a sanitation station in the center, we have ball and shoe disinfectant areas in the center. We’re about as safe as you can be.”
Joseph noted that since August 15, when they were allowed to open, they’ve had zero COVID cases come out of the center.
“Everything has been good and we haven’t had a real exposure in our center, which is nice,” said Joseph, adding, “even though we’re still doing contract tracing, temperature checking our employees and things like that. We’re pulling out all the stops to make sure people are safe and healthy here.”
This won’t be VBC’s first tournament of the season.
“We had a tournament earlier this year that went very well. There were no issues,” said Joseph. “It’s nice to be back into running tournaments after a long layoff . We’re excited about having us move forward, having the infection rate go down and having people have more life.”
Teams may be mixed, ladies or men’s and will be certified by the USBC. The maximum average for teams is 430 and handicap will be 90 percent of the difference between the team’s average and 430. The average used for each bowler will be the highest USBC certified 2019-2020 average unless the USBC certified 2020-2021 average is above 10 pins higher as of Jan. 17, 2021. A scratch average of 215 will be used for any bowler who doesn’t have an average.
The top prize is $2,000 based on 128 entries. The entry fee is $38 per team and the bowling cost is $9 per bowler per round.
To sign up, stop in at Valley Bowling Center, 13 N. Chemung St. in Waverly.
