OWEGO — “Everybody eats, and everybody needs clothes,” said Tioga County Farm Bureau President Kevin “Cub” Frisbie as the county legislature declared March as Agriculture Month.
Legislator Dale Weston said March signifies a national celebration of the importance of food and agriculture.
“We recognize and celebrate the diversity and abundance provided by New York’s farms and our growing food and agricultural sector and the contributions of Tioga County’s family farmers,” Weston said.
New York State’s 33,400 farms sprawl across nearly 7 million acres — roughly 25 percent of the state — and generate more than $5.4 billion in annual agricultural sales.
“The fact is, agriculture is an exciting time,” Frisbie said. “We have all kinds of opportunities. Back when I was on the (Spencer-Van Etten) school board, the problem we had was that counselors were not pushing people into agriculture — they thought they had to get a college degree.”
“That still works, but some people are not fit out for a four-year degree,” he continued. “They wind up doing other things in their life, and we need those people. We need electricians. We need plumbers. We need farmers.”
He noted that, not only have regional chapters of Future Farmers of America grown over the last 20 years, new municipal chapters have started to form.
“Unfortunately, New York State does not recognize that,” Frisbie said. “Farmers take care of their land because if there’s a downside to it, we’re going to be the first recipients of the bad news.”
Farmers take care of the land and their animals, Frisbie said.
“We’re in the fight of our life with the legislative body that we have up in Albany these days. We have downstate legislators that we try to meet with on a regular basis to let them know farmers care about (these things).”
“Farmland generates less toxicity than forest land — a lot of people don’t understand that” Frisbie explained. “There’s less run-off on agricultural-use land than forest land, and we’re good for the economy.”
“I’m very happy that this legislative body understands that, and we have a lot of work on our plate to get New York State to follow your lead,” he added.
Legislators praised local and state farms that provide access to fresh foods, the preservation of open space, and the community enhancement that comes from farmer’s markets and other such activities.
“Recognizing the month of March as Agriculture Month in Tioga County provides the opportunity for all residents of Tioga County and New York to better appreciate agriculture’s breadth and beauty, how food and fiber products are produced, and the role agriculture plays in providing safe, abundant, and affordable products,” Westin said.
Frisbie said he appreciated the legislature’s support of the agricultural industry, because “it’s not that way in every county.”
