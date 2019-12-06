Driving while intoxicated

SOUTH WAVERLY — A Waverly man is facing charges following an incident that occurred on Pitney Street in South Waverly.

According to police, Steven Eugene Rogers, 38, was driving a vehicle without a valid registration or inspection, and struck a motorcyclist after crossing traffic lanes. Rogers was intoxicated at the time, and was issued a summons.

He will answer to charges of driving while intoxicated, driving an unregistered vehicle and operating a vehicle without a valid inspection before Magisterial District Judge Larry Hurley on Dec. 27.

Driving under the influence

SAYRE — An Athens man is facing charges following an incident that occurred on North Keystone Ave.

According to police, Derek Malawski, 24, had been driving without a valid vehicle inspection while under the influence of marijuana.

Malawski will answer the above charges before Magisterial District Judge Larry Hurley on Dec. 27.

BURLINGTON — A Sayre man is facing charges following an incident that occurred in Burlington on Nov. 11.

According to police, Jonathan Daniel Miller, 25, will be facing charges of possession of a controlled substance, marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; driving under the influence; endangering the welfare of children; and recklessly endangering another person.

Miller was issued a summons by Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr, and will answer the above charges on Jan. 10 before Magisterial District Judge Larry Hurley.

Retail theft

ATHENS — A Waverly man is facing charges following an incident that occurred at Walmart on Nov. 23.

According to police, Mark Joseph Roberts, 38, is facing charges of retail theft and receiving stolen property.

Roberts was issued a summons, and will answer the above charges before Magisterial District Judge Larry Hurley on Jan. 7.

Load comments