SAYRE — The host Lady Redskins were in Saturday afternoon’s NTL contest early, trailing Towanda’s Lady Black Knights 1-0 through two innings. Then they faltered in the third as Towanda won 12-4.
The some hard-hit balls and defensive issues helped contribute to a 5-0 Towanda lead. A single by Sara Greenland opened the inning, but it was two errors that sent her home. Another two-base error left a runner on second and another run in before Brea Overpeck clubbed an RBI triple and Jocelyn Bennett added an RBI double.
The Redskins got out of the inning without any more runs being scored, but the damage was done.
Sayre got one of those runs back in the bottom of the inning. Gabby Shaw reached on an error but was replaced at first by Brelin VanDuzer on a fielder’s choice. Savannah Harbst replaced VanDuzer on another fielder’s choice before Maddie Smith clubbed an RBI triple to left to bring Harbst home.
But Towanda added two more runs in each of the fourth and fifth to lead 9-1 before Sayre got back on the board with three in the fifth.
VanDuzer singled to start the inning and ecored on a two-base error off Smith’s bat. After advancing to third on a ground out, Smith stole home.Allyssa Murrelle then reached on an error and scored on an RBI triple to right by Hailey McCaig.
That made it a 9-4 game, but the Redskins could get no closer.
The big blows for Sayre were the triples by Smith and McCaig, together combining to produce both Sayre RBIs. VanDuzer added two hits and Megan Flynn also had a hit in the game.
Murrelle allowed 12 hits and three walks. She also had three strikeouts and just seven of the runs were earned.
Highlights for Towanda included two triples by Athena Chacona and another by Overpeck. Shaye Ackley had tywo doubles with Lizzy Matera, Bennett and Greenland adding a double each.
Greenland got her first varsity win on the mound, striking out seven. Ackley, Chacona and Greenland led the Black Knights with two hits each.
Sayre hosts Cowanesque Valley at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
