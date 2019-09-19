NORTH TOWANDA — The Pennsylvania State Police recently announced two child passenger safety seat checks scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 21.
Police will be conducting safety seat checks at the North Towanda Fire Department located on State Route 6 from 3 to 5 p.m., and at the Troy Fire Department from noon until 2 p.m. that day.
Parents and caregivers who are interested in attending should bring the entire car seat, along with the owner’s manual and vehicle’s manual with them to the event.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.