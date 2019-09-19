NORTH TOWANDA — The Pennsylvania State Police recently announced two child passenger safety seat checks scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 21.

Police will be conducting safety seat checks at the North Towanda Fire Department located on State Route 6 from 3 to 5 p.m., and at the Troy Fire Department from noon until 2 p.m. that day.

Parents and caregivers who are interested in attending should bring the entire car seat, along with the owner’s manual and vehicle’s manual with them to the event.

Load comments