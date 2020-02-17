SAYRE — Guthrie recently reaffirmed its long-standing support of local student athletes with the purchase of a new scoreboard for the Sayre Area High School gymnasium.
“For many years, Guthrie has been providing athletic training services to the schools throughout our community and we are grateful for the opportunity to be able to help enrich the lives of these athletes,” said Guthrie Sports Medicine Medical Director Dr. Donald Phykitt.
“Sayre High School is very grateful to the Guthrie Sports Medicine program for its generous donation that allowed us to purchase the new scoreboard,” said Sayre Area High School Principal Dayton Handrick. “The old scoreboard was quickly becoming obsolete, and wouldn’t have made it through another season.”
