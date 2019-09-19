OWEGO — The Tioga County of Chamber of Commerce and Tioga State Bank will hold a 2019 Economic Forum on October 16 from 3:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m., at Tioga Golf Club in Nichols.
A panel of experts will share information on the national economy, monetary policy, interest rates, economic development, the housing market and work force development.
Keynote speaker for the Economic Forum will be Brian Jones, VP and Financial Economist with the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York. Other speakers will include LeeAnn Tinney, Director of Tioga County Economic Development and Planning, Robert Farrell, Broker with the Greater Binghamton Association of REALTORS, and Betsey Hale, President of Three Rivers Development Corporation and Foundation.
“This economic forum is important to anyone who is interested in the state of the economy and how that may impact our area,” said Gwen Kania, President and CEO of the Tioga County Chamber of Commerce. “Our speakers will cover a wide range of topics and there will be a time allotted for questions and answers.”
Immediately following the economic forum, there will be Business After Hours with time for networking.
The public is invited to attend and there is a $25 fee. To register, please call the Tioga County Chamber of Commerce at 607-687-2020 or go online at www.tiogachamber.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.