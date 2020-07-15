Open letter from Mansfield University President Dr. Charles Patterson
Dear Mounties,
I know that you, like all of us, are heartbroken to see this pandemic continue to affect all areas of our lives, which now includes the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference's suspension of fall sports until the spring semester of 2021. While Mansfield University, the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference and the Collegiate Sprint Football League are certainly not alone in this situation, it does not make the postponement of competitive play any easier.
I want you to know that Mansfield University remains committed to providing the best possible experience for all student athletes who wear the red and black. While the fall seasons are postponed until the spring semester, we will make every effort to allow you to safely train, learn, and grow with your teammates throughout the fall. Using the fall as extra time to sharpen your skills, the Mounties will come back stronger than ever for what's sure to be a memorable spring season.
Your coaches, athletic administration, and support staff are working hard to answer your questions and to prepare for your training and adjusted seasons. I ask for your patience and understanding as we all navigate this continually changing environment together.
Mansfield's student athletes have always served as ambassadors for the university, from proudly wearing team gear throughout the community, to the leadership you bring to all areas of your lives. Now more than ever, we are counting on the leadership and resolve of our student athletes to support your teammates and lead your fellow Mountie students through these times and be an example for others to follow.
First Lady Colleen and I cannot wait to cheer you on this Spring as you continue to make Mansfield University proud.
