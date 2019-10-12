GREENE — The Tioga Tigers needed a little more than just offense on Friday night in a 48-20 win over the Greene Trojans.
The Trojans cut the lead down to seven in the fourth quarter, but the Tioga defense was able to force two turnovers to secure the win.
“These games never come easy,” said Tioga Head Coach Nick Aiello. “It’s tough when they have the momentum going down the stretch, but we made big plays when we needed to to come out on top.”
Greene got things going first as the Trojans drove down the field setting up a 1-yard touchdown run from Zach Gibbon to give his team a 6-0 lead over the No. 1 ranked Class D team in New York State.
Tioga responded the very next possession in what would be a 12-play drive capped off from an Emmett Wood 2-yard touchdown run. The score was good enough to tie the game up at six after both teams failed to capitalize on extra point attempts.
On the next drive, senior Greene quarterback Nate Erickson went down but surprisingly returned later in the game. Tioga was then able to gain momentum on defense and transfer it into big offensive plays.
Tioga put two more touchdowns on the board before the half. Wood scored from 4 yards out and Brady Worthing followed with a 23-yard touchdown run of his own to give his team a 20-6 lead heading into halftime.
Tioga added one more touchdown from a 43-yard Wood run before the Trojans star quarterback came back into the game to spark a run.
Erickson threw two touchdown passes to bring his team closer to Tioga in the fourth quarter. Nate Gibbon caught both passes scoring from 18 yards and 23 yards respectively to bring the score to 27-20. Erickson ended the game throwing 13 completions on 26 attempts accounting for 160 yards.
Tioga put the Trojans’ comeback to rest scoring 21 unanswered points in the fourth quarter. Two of those scores were propelled by defensive turnovers. Brady Worthing intercepted a pass while sophomore Justin Hopkins jumped on a fumble to give his Tigers the ball.
“I saw there was a big hole and I went for the ball,” said Hopkins. “I was happy to put my team in a good situation with the ball late in the game.”
The Tiger offense also came up big in the win accounting for a total of 482 rushing yards. Wood accounted for 289 of those yards on 34 carries while adding five touchdowns as well.
“I’m proud of our guys after this one,” said Aiello. “I think the key for us at this point is to keep getting better everyday and stay healthy. We have another big game next week that will be big for playoffs.”
With the victory, the Tigers are now 2-0 in divisional play and 6-0 overall. Greene falls to 1-1 in divisional play and 3-3 overall.
The Tigers now have two weeks remaining in the regular season before heading into the sectional playoffs. Tioga will be back in action on the road Saturday, October 19 at 1:30 p.m. when they will take on the 1-4 Blue Devils of Moravia.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.