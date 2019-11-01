DUI
ATHENS TOWNSHIP — An Athens man is facing charges of not driving at a safe speed and driving under the influence following an incident that occurred on Beaver Pond and Murray Creek roads on Oct. 27.
According to police, David F. Strope, 44, was involved in a single vehicle accident after he had driven off the roadway into the woods. Shortly after, police discovered that he was intoxicated.
Strope will answer to the above charges before Magisterial District Judge Larry Hurley.
SAYRE BOROUGH — An Athens woman is facing DUI charges following an incident that occurred on North Lehigh Avenue on Oct. 27,
According to police, Lisa Marie Johnson, 25, was banging on the back door of the Lehigh Tavern and was found sitting in her vehicle when officers arrived. The investigation revealed that Johnson had driven to the location to pick someone up, and that Johnson was under the influence of alcohol and cocaine.
Johnson was charged with driving under the influence — highest rate of alcohol — 0.16 percent or higher, second offense; three other driving under the influence of a controlled substance offenses.
Johnson was issued a summons to appear before Magisterial District Judge Larry Hurley on Dec. 13.
Burglary
SAYRE BOROUGH — A Sayre man is facing charges of burglary, criminal trespass, criminal mischief and harassment following an incident that occurred on North Lehigh Avenue on Oct. 27.
According to police, Darren Douglas Daniels, 32, had kicked in an apartment door, pushed an individual and left.
Daniels was arraigned on $25,000 bail by Magisterial District Judge Fred Wheaton and will answer the charges before Magisterial District Judge Larry Hurley on Nov. 12.
Indecent exposure
SAYRE — A Sayre man is facing charges of indecent exposure and disorderly conduct following an incident that occurred on Oct. 23.
According to police, Jeffrey Leonard McKinery, 35, exposed himself to a truck driver in the parking lot of the Best Western hotel.
McKinery was arraigned on $7,500 bail by Magisterial District Judge Fred Wheaton, and will answer the charges before Magisterial District Judge Larry Hurley on Nov. 5.
