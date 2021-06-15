SAYRE'S ZACH BELLES

School: Sayre
Athlete: Zach Belles
Sports: Football, track and field, basketball
Letters earned: Football,
track and field, basketball
Athletic Awards/Honors: Football Varsity Lettering: Freshman, Sophomore, Junior and Senior Year’s; Basketball Varsity Lettering: Freshman and Sophomore year; Track and Field Lettering: Freshman, Sophomore, and Junior Year; All-Valley Second Team Offense 2017; All-Valley Third Team Defense; All-Valley First Team Offense 2018; All-Valley Second Team Defense 2018All-Valley team 2016, 2017 , 2018; The All-Valley team is a team made up of all the best players of the football teams from around our Valley, this award was nominated by the coaches from all teams.; 2017 NTL Small School 2nd team Defensive Line; 2018 NTL Small School 1st team Offensive Line and 2nd team Defensive End; 2018 1st Team All Regions – Offensive Line; 2020 NTL Small School 1st Team Offensive Line; 2020 NTL Small School 1st Team Defensive Line
Class rank/GPA: 35 out of 83; 3.7
Postseason individual and team accomplishments: Beating Athens back to back in 2018 & 2019 for the Rust Rail trophy.
NTL/District/State Championships and honors: NTL Small School champions 2019
Academic Awards/Honors: Honor Roll
Community Service:
Sayre Redskins Club
Future plans: I will be attending Ithaca College in the fall of 2021
Athletic Director: Randy Felt
Principal: Dayton Handrick
Parents: John and Cori Belles
