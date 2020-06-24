Theodore William Brelsford, Sr., 81, Devoted husband, father, and man of faith
Theodore Brelsford, Sr., formerly of East Aurora, NY and Milan, Pa, died June 8, 2020 at home in Leesburg, FL. Ted was born to Theodore R. and Elizabeth Brelsford in his parent’s bedroom on the family farm in Ringoes, NJ, along the old Black River and Western Rail Line. The house had no indoor plumbing or telephone when he was born. His parents sold produce and basic supplies at their roadside stand. He graduated from Hunterdon County High School, and married his sweetheart, Linda (nee Henkel) to whom he was devoted for 61 years. They raised three boys. He worked for Agway Petroleum in Flemington, NJ and Towanda, Pa., and retired at age 55.
In retirement Ted and Linda traveled extensively throughout the continental US in their RV for months at a time, and made extensive trips to Hawaii, Alaska, Europe, China, and Timbuktu. Ted remained active and played golf and softball well into his 70s. He was a dedicated church member throughout his life, serving at various times as a Sunday school teacher, deacon, youth group leader, and usher.
He passed peacefully at home surrounded by his wife Linda Claire (nee Henkel) Brelsford, and sons: Theodore (Leslie) Brelsford, Jr., Russell (Lori) Brelsford, and Robert (Ellen) Brelsford. He is also survived by 5 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren, in whom he took great delight.
An outdoor memorial service will be held August 1, 12:00 noon at the residence of Russ and Lori Brelsford, 71 Laurel Lane, Milan, Pa.
