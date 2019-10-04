Edward C. Stone to Jeffrey E. Cole and Elizabeth R. Cole of Canton for property in Canton Borough First Ward for $20,000.
Bradlee S. Geer and Samantha L. Geer to Bradley S. Geer and Samantha L. Geer of Granville Summit for property in Granville Township for $1.
Henry W. Castle and Lori Anne Castle to Henry R. Chamberlain and Lucille B. Chamberlain of Canton for property in Canton Township for $250,000.
Gino Matticoli and Frances Matticoli to Bradley S. Austin of Waverly, New York, for property in Sayre Borough First Ward for $125,000.
Gloria J. Cotter (POA), William J. Wilson and Lois K. Wilson to Raymond Ferrio and Jill Ferrio of Holiday, Florida, for property in Ulster Township for $40,000.
Heather L. Adair, Heather Lynn Adair (AKA), Larry Michael Wishwanick and Michael Wishwanick to Michael Wishwanick of Gillett for property in Ridgebury Township for $1.
Gerard A. Zeller and Mary Anne Zeller to Beers and Gowan Holdings of Sayre for property in Sayre Borough Second Ward for $137,500.
Michael McCormick and Shannon McCormick to Gary L. Wells and Janet M. Wells of Athens for property in Litchfield Township for $208,000.
Walter Ainey and Eleanor Ainey to Misty J. Greeno of Granville Summit for property in Granville Township for $155,000.
Mary Lou Champion Estate and Debra Luchaco Executrix to Jason M. Rogers of Sayre for property in Athens Township for $500.
Earl Douglas Pickel and Judi E. Pickel to LJO Properties of Wyalusing for property in Herrick Township for $154,000.
Earl Douglas Pickel and Judi E. Pickel to Fieldstone Farm Resources LP of Wyalusing for property in Herrick Township for $1,000.
William J. Middleton to Diane Markey Campbell, Tammy L. Schwarz and Diane Markey Campbell (AKA) for property in Troy Borough for $45,000.
Daniel I. Chrispell to Deborah E. Chrispell of Rome for property in Orwell Township for $1.
Daniel I. Chrispell to Deborah E. Chrispell of Rome for property in Warren Township for $1.
Judith M. Hess Estate, Matthew J. Hess Executor and Benjamin R. Hess Executor to Michael J. Comereski and Dianne S. Comereski of Canton for property in Canton Township for $118,000.
John L. Southard Jr. Executor, John L. Southard Sr. Estate and John L. Southard Jr. to Colton Lawton and Maranda Lawton of Milan for property in Ulster Township for $210,000.
Spencer D. Roof to Christopher L. Roof and Rebecca J. Roof of Towanda for property in Wysox Township for $1.
Cheryl L. Strope and Matthew R. Strope to Laurie Sylvestri of Athens for property in Athens Borough Fourth Ward for $80,000.
Sally A. Fox Estate, Sallly E. Fox Estate (AKA) and Mary Rose Shaylor Executor to Scott Joseph Forant and Gritcelis Nieves Figueroa of Towanda for property in Towanda Borough Third Ward for $62,000.
Mary Lou Champion Estate and Debra Luchaco Executrix to Wayne T. Huddleston and France Huddleston of Waverly, New York, for property in Athens Township for $155,000.
Geraldine Colwell to Wayne F. Miller Jr. and Dana K. Miller of Mertztown, Pennsylvania, for property in West Burlington Township for $68,000.
Robert M. Sovorsky and Nancy E. Sovorsky to William Matos Jr. of Plainfield, New Jersey, for property in Rome Township for $56,000.
JPMorgan Chase Bank to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, for property in Athens Township for $1.
Benjiman J. Hertel and Howard D. Hertel to David Williammee, Susan Williammee and Nancy Williammee of Melbourne Beach, Florida, for property in Canton Township for $150,000.
Edna E. Haines to Bradley Trobaugh and Katiann Trobaugh of New Albany for property in Terry Township for $126,000.
Dustin R. Mulcahy and Taylor L. Mulcahy to Trishya L. Bouse of Monroeton for property in Monroe Township for $111,000.
Harvey P. Rogers to Michael H. Mellen of Houston, Texas, for property in Windham Township for $67,000.
Robert B. Gregory Jr. to Patrick Wakefield of Athens for property in Wyalusing Borough for $165,000.
David W. Black, Leann Black and Leann Roan (AKA) to Jonas M. Yoder, Maryann E. Yoder, Emanuel Yoder and Ella Yoder of Canton for property in Canton Township for $116,000.
Richard A. Benjamin and Kay J. Benjamin to Melinda A. Geiger of Towanda for property in Wysox Township for $299,000.
Jack Belles and Ella Belles to Brian T. Straub and Lisa A. Straub of Sayre for property in Athens Township for $160,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.