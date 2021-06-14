NORTH PENN-LIBERTY'S COLTON LITZELMAN
Buy Now

School: North Penn-Liberty

Athlete: Colton Litzelman

Sports: Football, basketball, baseball

Letters earned: School doesn’t give out letters. Played varsity four years for football and basketball; 1 year in baseball

Athletic awards/honors: 2018 Up and coming player for football from Wellsboro Gazette and Towanda Daily Review; 2019 Quarterback of the Year for football from Towanda Daily Review; 2019 6th Man NTL for basketball; 2021 2nd Team NTL for basketball; 2021 1st Team for basketball from Wellsboro Gazette

Class rank/GPA: 2 out of 57;3.96

Postseason individual and team accomplishments: Made Districts for football 2018, 2019, 2020; Made Districts for basketball 2017-2018, 2018-2019, 2019-2020, 2020-2021; Played in NTL showdown 2019-2020; State qualifier 2019-2020

NTL/District/State Championships and honors: 2018 Football NTL Division I Champs; 2019-2020 Basketball NTL Division 2 Champs; 2020-2021 Basketball NTL Division 2 Champs; 2019-2020 District IV 4th Place Basketball; 2020-2021 District IV 2nd Place Basketball

Academic awards/honors: Student of the Month (February), Kiwanis Student of the Month (September), High Honor Roll.

Community Service: Big Buddy, Elementary Basketball Coach, Little League Umpire.

Community awards/accolades: Youth Leader of Tomorrow-Candidate

Future plans: Attend Clarion University majoring in Sports Management and Minoring in Data Analytics.

Athletic Director: Selina Bogaczyk

Principal: Emily Ostram Graham

Parents: Brian and Erin Litzelman

Load comments