Sayre, PA (18840)

Today

Snow showers in the evening will give way to a mixture of rain and snow overnight. Low 31F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Snow showers in the evening will give way to a mixture of rain and snow overnight. Low 31F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.