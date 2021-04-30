ATHENS — He was the team’s leading scorer, second in rebounds and, on the right night, could take over a game. That’s why JJ Babcock is the Morning Times Player of the Year in boys basketball.
Babcock led Athens in points per game at 15.4 and was second in rebounds at 6.3. He also had 70 assists, 49 deflections, 32 steals and 30 blocked shots.
When the season began, he didn’t know exactly what to expect from the season.
“I was just putting the work in over the summer and hoping to have a good season,” Babcock said.
Having the season pushed back — and pushed back again — complicated things.
“When it first got pushed back, we lost all of AAU and summer league. We started practicing and rolled right into the league without much time to build the team again, but we picked it up as the season went on. We’ve always played together because we’re all juniors and one sophomore. We play together and feed off each other so it wasn’t much of a setback for us. My team and I just have so much chemistry. They trust me with the ball in my hands and I trust them with the ball in their hands. It’s just kind of a team thing.”
The team went 11-8 but was 8-3 before junior Shayne Reid went down.
“I was looking to do a little bit better,” said Babcock of the team’s season. “I was hoping to win the NTL this year. (Now we’ll) just work harder for next year.”
That core group — current juniors Reid, Babcock, Nalen Carling, Troy Pritchard, Tucker Brown and Ryan Thompson along with sophomore Mason Lister — has been playing and having fun since the summer between fourth and fifth grades.
“We all get along so well and it’s just so much fun playing.”
He said that the group is very tight and that they all rely on each other.
“You always have to play as a team. No player’s ever going to beat a whole team. We’ve worked all these years to put together a very good team. We’re all going to be seniors next year, so we’ll see how that pans out. We’ve all been waiting for this for so long.”
Babcock, who was in the gym when we spoke — with some of the others — said there was going to be a big time effort over the summer.
Morning Times
All-Stars
Boys Basketball
Player of the Year: JJ Babcock (Athens)
Newcomer of the Year: Evan Sickler (Tioga)
All-Stars
Mason Lister (Athens)
Nalen Carling (Athens)
Dom Fabbri (Sayre)
Joey Tomasso (Waverly)
Aidan Westbrook (Waverly)
Gavin Godfrey (Tioga)
James Sutherlin (S-VE)
