"Patriotism in a Pot" wins Blue Ribbon at Troy Fair

TROY – A display of red, white, and blue flowers, small flags, and a fountain, labeled “Patriotism in a Pot,” took first place in the large display division of the floral department at the Troy Fair last week.
Retired Athens Elementary teacher Karen Kuykendall Bracken, from Sayre, was the exhibitor. Bracken said that after she decided to do a patriotic theme, she started by painting the two-tier display pots red, white, and blue and adding stars. Then some engineering was required to secure the pots and fountain in place.
For the floral elements, she used fountain grass, white lantana, red celosia, million bells, and purple blue petunias. The Uncle Sam figure was a last minute addition. Bracken stated: “when it was time to transport the exhibit, we discovered that the display was so wide and tall that a van was needed to get it to the fairgrounds in Troy.
Bracken thanks her gardening helper, Jim Kennedy, for his assistance in assembling and transporting the display. She also recognizes the two women that head the floral department at the fair: Barb Andrus and Laura Steele.
“These ladies are the wonderful volunteers who help exhibitors with registration, setup, and so much more. Their support and encouragement of exhibitors is the reason for the floral department’s success.”
