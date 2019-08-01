Nine C&N employees earn service awards

WELLSBORO — This month, C&N recognized nine employees for their 100 years of total combined service to customers.
C&N’s mission is to create value for our clients to help them reach their goals. We strive to carry out our mission every day thanks to the continued work of our team members. Throughout the year, we hold Service Award Luncheons to celebrate and appreciate our team members’ achievements and their anniversary milestones. In 2019, C&N will recognize 45 employees for a combined total of 555 years of service to the company. C&N is proud and appreciative of their dedication to the organization and our mission of creating value through lifelong relationships.
Recognized during our recent service awards luncheon were:
- Shelley D’Haene, EVP/Senior Operations Officer, Wellsboro, 20 years.
- Brandy Allen, AVP/ Deposit Operations Coordinator, Wellsboro, 15 years.
- Bruce Smithgall, VP/ Senior Commercial Loan Sales Officer, Williamsport, 15 years.
- Sheila Kingsley, Universal Banker, Athens, 15 years.
- Sara Heatley, Internal Auditor, Wellsboro, 15 years.
- Amy VanBlarcom-Lackey, Senior Commercial Loan Sales Officer, Towanda, 5 years.
- Ellen Conboy, Universal Banker, Troy, 5 years.
- Elizabeth Johnson, Regional Community Office Manager, Sayre, 5 years.
- Hannah Jackson, Training Facilitator, Wellsboro, 5 years.
