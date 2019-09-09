The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation announced last Sunday that the Canada goose hunting season will be open through Sept. 25, with daily bag limit of 15 birds for much of the state.
The September goose hunting season is designed to help reduce or stabilize resident Canada goose populations, which have grown from 80,000 birds in 1995 to over 340,000 today.
“Resident Canada goose populations are high in many parts of the state and New York’s goose hunters are critical partners in DEC’s efforts to manage these populations,” DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said. “The September goose hunting season allows hunters excellent opportunities to get out in the natural environment and pursue resident geese.”
Resident Canada geese are those that do not migrate significant distances to breed in northern Canada.
Typically, resident geese are the birds commonly associated with nuisance situations in urban and rural areas.
