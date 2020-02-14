WELLSBURG — At the Wednesday evening meeting of the Village of Wellsburg Board, four positions for 2020 election inspectors were approved.
Currently, only two people fill the positions — one Republican and one Democrat — but at least one more person is needed as an alternate.
Additionally, the village received just under $29,000 in CHIPs (Consolidated Local Street and Highway Improvement Program) money as a reimbursement. These funds were moved from the general checking account to general savings.
The village board also scheduled budget workshops for the end of this month. These meetings are open to those who are interested in attending.
One is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 21 at 6:30 p.m. and the other, for Saturday, Feb. 29 at noon.
Lastly, the Village of Wellsburg Fire Department was given permission to continue its plans to build a 28 foot by 41 foot storage building on village property by the fire station. This building will hold the antique fire truck, antique hose cart, and other items that do not need to be to be accessed regularly.
Before the next monthly board meeting, the village water board will meet to discuss action regarding a water loss issue in the village. The meeting is scheduled for 5 in the evening.
