BaseballClass AFriday, May 28Championship at Bowman Field

1- St. John Neumann 4, 2- Cowanesque Valley 3

———Class AAFirst RoundSaturday, May 22

8- East Juanita 6, 9- Montgomery 1

QuarterfinalsMonday, May 24

1- Sayre 11, 8- East Juanita 1 4- Canton 8, 5- Line Mountain 5 3- Southern Columbia 6, 6- Muncy 5 2- South Williamsport 6, 7- Wyalusing 1

Semifinals

Thursday, May 27 1- Sayre 9, 4- Canton 2 2- Southern Columbia 17, South Williamsport 2

ChampionshipThursday, June 3

1- Sayre (20-1) vs. 3- Southern Columbia (17-4), 5 p.m.

———Class AAAQuarterfinalsSaturday, May 22

4- Hughesville 13, 5- North Penn-Mansfield 5 6- Mt. Carmel 19, 3- Wellsboro 5

SemifinalsTuesday, May 25 at Central Columbia

1- Central Columbia 8, 4- Hughesville 4 2- Loyalsock 12, 6- Mt. Carmel 2

Championship at Bowman FieldSaturday, May 29

2- Loyalsock 7, 1- Central Columbia 6

———Class AAAASemifinalThursday, May 27

2- Montoursville 9, 3- Athens 2

Championship

Saturday, May 29 at Bowman Field 1- Midd-West 3, 2- Montoursville 1

———District IV SoftballClass AQuarterfinalsTuesday, My 25

4- Canton 10, vs. 5- Cowanesque Valley 2 6- Millville 5, 3- Bucktail 3

SemifinalsFriday, May 28 at Elm Park

1- Northeast Bradford 5, 4- Canton 0 2- Montgomery 7, 6- Millville 0

ChampionshipThursday, June 3 at Elm Park

1- Northeast Bradford (15-0) vs. 2- Montgomery (20-1), 4:30 p.m.

———Class AASemifinalsFriday, May 28 at Elm Park

1- Line Mountain 11, 4- Muncy 0 2- Wyalusing 11, 3- East Juanita 1

ChampionshipThursday, June 3 at Elm Park

1- Line Mountain (18-3) vs. 2- Wyalusing (12-8), 4:30 p.m. ——— Class AAA Quarterfinals Tuesday, May 25 4- Bloomsburg 12, 5- Wellsboeo 1 3- Lewisburg 9, 3- Montoursville 3

Semifinals

Friday, May 28 at Moser Complex 1- Loyalsock 13, 4- Bloomsburg 4 2- Central Columbia 5, 3- Lewisburg 2

ChampionshipWednesday, June 2 at Moser Complex

1- Loyalsock (18-3) vs. 2- Central Columbia (18-3), 4:30 p.m.

———Class AAAASemifinals at Elm ParkFriday, May 28

2- Shamokin 6, 3- Athens 0

ChampionshipThursday, June 3 at Elm Park

1- Danville (18-1) vs. 2- Shamokin (16-5), 4:30 p.m.
