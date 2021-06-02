BaseballClass AFriday, May 28Championship at Bowman Field
1- St. John Neumann 4, 2- Cowanesque Valley 3
———Class AAFirst RoundSaturday, May 22
8- East Juanita 6, 9- Montgomery 1
QuarterfinalsMonday, May 24
1- Sayre 11, 8- East Juanita 1 4- Canton 8, 5- Line Mountain 5 3- Southern Columbia 6, 6- Muncy 5 2- South Williamsport 6, 7- Wyalusing 1
Semifinals
Thursday, May 27 1- Sayre 9, 4- Canton 2 2- Southern Columbia 17, South Williamsport 2
ChampionshipThursday, June 3
1- Sayre (20-1) vs. 3- Southern Columbia (17-4), 5 p.m.
———Class AAAQuarterfinalsSaturday, May 22
4- Hughesville 13, 5- North Penn-Mansfield 5 6- Mt. Carmel 19, 3- Wellsboro 5
SemifinalsTuesday, May 25 at Central Columbia
1- Central Columbia 8, 4- Hughesville 4 2- Loyalsock 12, 6- Mt. Carmel 2
Championship at Bowman FieldSaturday, May 29
2- Loyalsock 7, 1- Central Columbia 6
———Class AAAASemifinalThursday, May 27
2- Montoursville 9, 3- Athens 2
Championship
Saturday, May 29 at Bowman Field 1- Midd-West 3, 2- Montoursville 1
———District IV SoftballClass AQuarterfinalsTuesday, My 25
4- Canton 10, vs. 5- Cowanesque Valley 2 6- Millville 5, 3- Bucktail 3
SemifinalsFriday, May 28 at Elm Park
1- Northeast Bradford 5, 4- Canton 0 2- Montgomery 7, 6- Millville 0
ChampionshipThursday, June 3 at Elm Park
1- Northeast Bradford (15-0) vs. 2- Montgomery (20-1), 4:30 p.m.
———Class AASemifinalsFriday, May 28 at Elm Park
1- Line Mountain 11, 4- Muncy 0 2- Wyalusing 11, 3- East Juanita 1
ChampionshipThursday, June 3 at Elm Park
1- Line Mountain (18-3) vs. 2- Wyalusing (12-8), 4:30 p.m. ——— Class AAA Quarterfinals Tuesday, May 25 4- Bloomsburg 12, 5- Wellsboeo 1 3- Lewisburg 9, 3- Montoursville 3
Semifinals
Friday, May 28 at Moser Complex 1- Loyalsock 13, 4- Bloomsburg 4 2- Central Columbia 5, 3- Lewisburg 2
ChampionshipWednesday, June 2 at Moser Complex
1- Loyalsock (18-3) vs. 2- Central Columbia (18-3), 4:30 p.m.
———Class AAAASemifinals at Elm ParkFriday, May 28
2- Shamokin 6, 3- Athens 0
ChampionshipThursday, June 3 at Elm Park
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.