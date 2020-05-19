Born to Jessica Fritsch of Columbia Cross Roads, PA, twin sons Carter James and Jack Adams, on April 24 at Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Born to Kristin and Samuel Wilson of LeRaysville, PA, a son, Thomas Oliver, on April 28 at Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Born to Amber Gillette and Hunter Kehler of Lowman, N.Y. a daughter, Abby Rose, on April 29 at Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Born to Katie Daugherty-Frisbie of Athens, PA a daughter, Alayah, on April 30 at Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Born to Makenzie Root and Alex Lavender of Monroeton, PA a daughter, Livie Lynn, on April 30 at Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Born to Amanda and Paul Ackley of Towanda, PA. a daughter, Savannah Rose, on May 7 at Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Born to Stephanie and Gary Bennett of Willseyville, N.Y., a son, Amari Leroy, on May 8 at Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Born to Erin Walmsley and Koby Mensa of Sayre, PA, a daughter, Marleena Afia-Kobi on May 8 at Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Born to Marcy and Christian Carr of Camptown, PA, a son, Reece Mason, on May 9 at Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Born to Gabrielle Wheeler and Mitchell Jordan of Athens, PA, a daughter, Hazel Tylor, on May 9 at Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Born to Kylene and Justin Ward of Sayre, PA, a son, Bodie James on May 10 at Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Born to Kayla and Shadoe McGee of Athens, PA, a son, Chance, on May 11 at Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Born to Brittany and Ronald Myers of Sayre, PA, a daughter, Walker Rose, on May 14 at Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Born to Stephanie and Michael Mosier of New Albany, PA, a son, Arlo James on May 14 at Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Born to Shannon Bailey and Ronald Combs of Spencer, N.Y., a son, Randall Timothy Richard, on May 15 at Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Born to Amanda and Aubrey Ferris of Candor, N.Y., a son, Oliver Maxwell on May 16 at Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Born to Michelle Colvin and Joel Jiminez of Horseheads, N.Y., a daughter, Thalia Amelia on May 16 at Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.