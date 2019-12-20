TUNKHANNOCK — Rod Kanaskie is legendary in both District IV and Pennsylvaina wrestling.
Kanaskie held the district record for coaching wins at 669, That all changed Wednesday night as Towanda’s Bill Sexton, in his 40th year as a head coach, passed Kanaskie on the all-time wins list with 670 after his Black Knights topped Tunkhannock 48-33.
Kanaskie still holds the mark as the winningest Class AA coach because Sexton’s Black Knights won 11 matches the one year the program was Class AAA.
Wednesday night, Lacin Terry, Clasy Watkins and Aaron Herlt put the Knights up 18-0 with three straight pins from 182 through 220.
Tunkhannock’s Brett Sickler broke the string with a pin at 285.
Shane Atwood set Towanda’s lead back to 18 with a pin at 106, but Tunkhannock’s Owen Woods returned the favor at 113.
A Tyler Hawley pin at 120 and a forfeit to Garrett Chapman at 126 made it a 24-point Towanda lead and time was running out for Tunkhannock.
Three pins and a technical fall for Tunkhannock from 132-152, though, cut that lead to 36-35 in favor of Towanda with two matches remaining.
Black Knights Evan Johnson at 160 and Will Bowen at 170 sealed the deal with back-to-back pins.
Towanda will introduce the latest member of the 100 club and host Hughesville at 1 p.m. Saturday
Sayre 42, Northeast Bradford 18
SAYRE — The Redskins opened Wednesday’s tri-meet with a Northern Tier League win over NEB on the strength of four pins.
Jakob Burgess started the match at 145 with a win by forfeit. After a double forfeit, Jakob Bennett won by pin for a 12-0 Sayre lead.
Kenric Ricci won by pin for NEB at 170 and Caleb Tuttle at 182 tied the match at 12-12.
That would be the last tie of the match.
Jordan Goodrich accepted a forfeit at 195 and Gavin Rucker won by pin at 220 to put Sayre up 24-12.
NEB standout Dawson Brown won by pin at 285, but Sayre won out from there.
After double forfeits at 106 and 113, Cameron McCutcheon won by fall at 120, Lucas Frisbie won by forfeit and Robert Benjamin won by pin to set the final score.
