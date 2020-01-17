MARCH
S-VE School Board approves new teachers’ contract
The Spencer-Van Etten School Board this week approved a new five-year contract with the district’s teachers’ union.
The new contract between the district and the Spencer-Van Etten Teachers’ Association will go into effect on July 1, 2019 and expire on June 30, 2024.
Details on the new contract have not yet been publicly released.
The current five-year agreement between the two parties expires on June 30 of this year.
Harlan Rowe wins Jr. High
Scholarship Challenge
The Harlan Rowe Middle School team beat the six-time champs from Northeast Bradford at this year’s Junior High Scholarship Challenge.
In winning its second title, the Wildcats also topped the defending champs from Tioga Central on the radio quiz.
Members of the winning team were Joe Blood, Camden Hiley, Ethan Denlinger, Connor Mosher and Grace Cobb. They were coached by Tonya Acla and Jeff Pelachick.
Waverly: Structure fire on
Lincoln Street destroys home
An unknown electrical source created a fire which destroyed a residence on Lincoln Street Saturday night.
The Waverly-Barton Fire Department was aided by both the Athens Borough and Sayre Borough fire departments, Greater Valley EMS and the Waverly Police Department.
The call came in for the structure fire at 7:30 p.m. and the Waverly-Barton Fire Department was on scene in about seven minutes, according to Waverly-Barton Assistant Fire Chief Scott Stemer.
The house was heavily involved, according to Stemer. There were no injuries, however, some of household pets did not survive the fire. It is unknown how many animals perished in the fire presently.
Chemung County Sheriff’s deputies capture fugitive
A Southport man who was wanted by the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office on an outstanding warrant was captured by Chemung County Sheriff’s Deputies early Thursday morning.
Timothy J. Bailey, 39, was taken into custody following a traffic stop on state Route 328 in the Town of Southport, police said.
During the traffic stop, sheriff’s deputies learned that there was a warrant for Bailey’s arrest, police said.
Bailey was charged with being a fugitive from justice and criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fourth degree, police said.
Sayre Schools: Search for new superintendent will not consider Athens and Sayre school merger
The search for a new superintendent for the Sayre Area School District will not take into consideration a potential Athens and Sayre school merger.
“No, the Athens and Sayre talks are really in its most infant stage. So no, that’s not being considered,” Board President Pete Quattrini said.
On March 5, the Sayre Area Board of Education approved the appointment of Barry Claypool as acting superintendent. Claypool will act as acting superintendent and the district’s business manager, effective March 23.
Galasso fourth, Bradley
sixth at PIAAs
It wasn’t the finish they wanted, but both Athens’ wrestlers left Hershey with medals on their necks.
Senior David Galasso (170) was pinned by Penn Cambria’s Derek Brown in 2:02 in the third place match, and Gavin Bradley (106) lost 6-0 to Chestnut Ridge’s Kai Burkett in the fifth place bout.
Waverly: Fire destroys Providence Street home
A home on Providence Street is being considered a total loss after a fire ripped through it Friday morning.
Waverly-Barton Fire Chief Don Howard said firefighters were dispatched to the scene at 7:15 a.m. Friday.
“Upon arrival, we had a heavy fire load on the first floor, extending to the second floor,” he said.
The fire originated in the living room area on the first floor, said Howard.
It took firefighters approximately 30 minutes to get the blaze under control, but they stayed on the scene for several hours afterwards before going back into service at around 1 p.m., said Howard.
Troopers seize meth, fentanyl from Sheshequin home
A search of a Sheshequin Road residence Saturday led to state troopers seizing quantities of crystal meth and fentanyl, and resulted in the arrest of an Ulster man on various drug charges.
David C. Bennett, 51, is in the Bradford County Jail in lieu of $400,000 bail after state troopers executed a search warrant on the Sheshequin Road home of Ronald Bahr, 58, at 10:30 a.m. Saturday.
The warrant was obtained as the result of an investigation by state troopers into the possession and distribution of large amounts of crystal meth, heroin, marijuana and fentanyl in the area, police said.
Seized from Bahr’s home was cash, approximately 1.6 ounces of crystal meth, marijuana, heroin and suspected fentanyl, police said.
Athens Township:
Former P&C store to become Subaru auto dealership
The Williams Auto Group is looking to add another auto dealership to Elmira Street.
Sketch plans have been submitted to Athens Township that include documents and drawings proposing a 22,000-square-foot facility in front of the former P&C building, which has been closed since 2012.
Specifically, the dealership would be built on what is currently the parking lot of the former grocery store, according to the drawings.
APRIL
Bradford County DUI case to go before Pa. Supreme Court
A Bradford County drunk driving case will be heard by the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania on April 9.
Albert Ondrey, first assistant district attorney, will argue the case for the commonwealth. Ondrey had handled the case for the district attorney’s office before the county and superior courts.
Attorney Brian Manchester of Bellefonte, Pa., represents Richard Redman, the defendant. Redman has appealed from his DUI conviction, challenging a Vehicle Code provision that allows blood to be drawn from an unconscious driver without a warrant.
The Superior Court, which handles appeals in criminal cases, denied Redman’s appeal from a sentence imposed by Judge Maureen Beirne Redman then requested Supreme Court review.
Bradford County: Sayre man sentenced in 2014 drug case
A Sayre man was recently sentenced in Bradford County Court on charges stemming from a 2014 incident where officers found a “one-pot” methamphetamine manufacturing operation in a North Elmer Avenue home he was residing in with his wife.
Harold John Young, 54, was sentenced to 27 months to six years in a state correctional facility after pleading guilty to possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance — methamphetamine, which is a felony charge, according to representatives from the Bradford County District Attorney’s office.
Waverly: Leprino Foundation donates $25K to park project
The Waverly Glen Park project bubble got considerably closer to bursting Tuesday with a sizable grant from the Leprino Foundation.
The food company’s non-profit organization presented village officials with a $25,000 check at the glen for the extensive project planned for the recreational area.
The contribution will be used as part of the village’s share of a $490,000 state grant dedicated to revitalize the glen and its relationship to the neighboring Two Rivers State Park.
Those glen projects include the repaving of roads and parking areas, improving the park entrance for safe access, improving bathrooms, adding storage, adding play structures, an amphitheater and stage for events, signage, repairs to the upper pavilion and installation of pathways to accommodate wheelchairs and strollers.
Sayre: Delinquent sewer fee collection nets $85K
The borough’s latest delinquent sewer fee collection process has already netted over $85,000 since it began in late February, according to borough Manager David Jarrett.
When the borough began the process, it had a total of $189,561.99 in delinquent sewer fees. That number is broken down into $116,190.43 for residential properties; $63,661.40 for rental properties; and $9,710.16 for commercial properties.
As of March 15, the borough has collected a total of $85,659.40 in delinquent sewer fees, Jarrett noted in his monthly report to council.
Waverly Trustees approve
2019-2020 budget
After a public hearing yielded no comments Tuesday, trustees approved the 2019-2020 village budget that calls for a tax increase of 0.36 percent.
Officials were unanimous in their approval of the spending plan, which represents an increase from this year’s budget of 2.4 percent — from $2,999,486 to $3,070,736.
Most of that growth is funded by the increased revenue generated by the sales tax monies from the Dandy Mini Mart on Chemung Street.
The amount of money set to be raised by local taxes for the $3,070,736 budget will remain the same at $2,084,900. However, because the municipality’s assessment role dropped by 0.3 percent from $72,442,399 to $72,176,023, the small tax bump was required to maintain a steady revenue line.
Specifically, the tax rate will increase from $28.78 to $28.88 per $1,000 of assessed value.
Athens Borough finishes 2018 with a small general fund deficit
The Borough of Athens finished 2018 with a small deficit in its general fund, according to the annual audit of the municipality’s finances compiled by Sciarabba Walker and Co. LLP of Ithaca.
According to the audit, the borough finished the last fiscal year with total revenues in the general fund of $1,943,195 and total expenditures of $1,952,753, creating a end-of-the-year deficit of $9,558.
The general fund revenues included real estate taxes, earned income taxes, rents and royalties, impact fee funding, and licenses and permits.
The general fund expenditures includes employee salaries, legal services, repairs of highway department tools and machinery, and maintenance and repairs of roads and bridges.
Valley’s second oldest church changes its name
The former First Baptist Church officially changed its name on Easter Sunday to the “Valley Baptist Church,” — a change to enter the church into a “new era of existence,” said Pastor Adam Hatfield.
“While we welcome everyone in the Sayre community, we reach people from different places all over the Valley, and we want to be known as a church for the whole Valley community.”
Man jailed after threatening, biting state trooper
A Gillett man is in the Bradford County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bail after he allegedly threatened and then bit the hand of a Pennsylvania State Trooper during a one-vehicle accident on Thompson Hill Road last week.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, Daryl Barnes, 37, was charged with aggravated assault, driving under the influence of alcohol, resisting arrest, terroristic threats and other related charges in connection with the accident, which occurred at 6:42 p.m. April 15.
Waverly Central Schools: Proposed budget includes 1.5 percent tax increase
The Waverly School Board on Wednesday approved a 2019-2020 spending plan that includes a 1.5 percent tax increase, which voters will decide upon on May 21.
The proposed budget totals $32,847,451, an increase over this year’s spending plan by $213,907.
AAHS honors 1988 graduate Andy Rickert
Back in the mid-1980s, a young student-athlete named Andy Rickert was making a name for himself on the Athens Bulldogs’ baseball team.
Rickert would help the Bulldogs capture a league championship as a junior and would go on to hit an incredible .524 with 35 RBI and three home runs in his senior campaign.
The 1988 graduate of AHS passed away after a courageous battle with a brain tumor in 2016, but thanks to the foundation named in his honor, the name Rickert was back on the baseball field on Thursday evening — and it’s there to stay.
The Andy Rickert Memorial was established by Andy’s family and friends in 2017, and has been giving scholarships to baseball players and golfers at Athens for the past few years.
When the foundation heard that the AAHS baseball program needed some help fixing the infield on the school’s diamond, the Andy Rickert Memorial decided to pay for the entire project.
