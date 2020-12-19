Due to the extreme snowfall, Valley United Presbyterian Church (459 Park Avenue in Waverly) is rescheduling its “Drive-Thru of the First Christmas” event.

Originally scheduled for December 19th, the church is rescheduling the event for Saturday, December 26th, 6-8 p.m. only. Enter via the driveway on Pennsylvania Avenue, remain in your car, and instructions will be provided.

The event is free of charge. We appreciate your understanding as the church continues its snow removal in an effort to keep everyone safe.

