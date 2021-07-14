Final records
Waverly 8-2 Athens 8-2 Candor 7-3 Mansfield 6-4 Watkins Glen 6-4 Towanda 5-5 Troy 4-6 Elmira JV 4-6

———Playoffs

Wednesday, July 21High School gym

4:00: 1- Waverly vs. 8- Elmira 5:00: 3- Candor vs. 6- Towanda

Middle School gym

4:00: 2- Athens vs. 7- Troy 5:00: 4- Mansfield vs. 5- Watkins Glen 6:00: Semifinals 7:15: Championship game
