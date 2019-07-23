In the midst of the July heat, dynamic forces arrived from Valley Energy to landscape Bradford County Humane Society’s grounds for the benefit of the dogs and cats! The drainage of the shelter had become a concern, and the woods path had become unusable due to fallen trees and brush growth.
Led by Tony Jenner, Valley Energy’s Construction Manager, the members of the Valley Energy team had been marking and exploring the property located off Route 220 in Ulster for several weeks leading up to Valley Energy’s annual Community Day. On July 16, the team arrived with tractors and heavy dredging equipment. The team quickly dredged out the 500 foot drainage ditch, mulched down the long overgrown loop trail around the shelter, eliminated fallen and dead trees, cleared the area around the sign in front, put up a new American flag to replace the old and worn one, repainted the green benches, painted the rainbow bridge with a first coat of primer, painted the metal pipes around the buildings, and trimmed everything.
Edward Rogers, President and CEO of Valley Energy was wielding the weedeater, Cody Chapman, Vice President of Operations was landscaping the terrain, while Mike Austin, and Don Wright were painting. Tom Kenney was doing the heavy duty landscaping, and Tony Peterson and Steve Carter were doing the excavation of the ditch.
Meanwhile, Dianne Terry-Ward was walking every shelter dog she could, and they were ecstatic to meet her. The work party from Valley Energy made a big difference to the appearance and functionality of the grounds of the shelter, improving drainage, and giving the dogs the opportunity to take long walks through the shelter’s wooded area once again.
The team worked quickly and were ready to leave shortly after the lunch hour, but then the door to the back annex malfunctioned and they happily returned to fix it. They quickly took care of that problem, too, with a few little bolts. Everyone at the shelter was amazed and will enjoy all the improvements to the grounds for a long time!
