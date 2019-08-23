With the season about to start in Pennsylvania — and a fortnight away in New York — I thought it might be a good time to take a look at a few Greater Valley Area-centered story lines to watch throughout the season.
Youth at the helm: The three Valley schools — Athens, Sayre and Waverly — are doing things at quarterback that would have been thought insane just 10 years ago.
The thought of a freshman at quarterback was unheard of in the last decade, and it wasn’t that many more years ago when no freshman would ever be on a varsity roster.
Currently, it looks like Sayre sophomore Brayden Horton could be the “old man” of the group. If Head Coach Kevin Gorman elects to use Brayden’s other talents and install his cousin Luke Horton under center, the Redskins would be led by a freshman.
Athens seems poised to go to a freshman at quarterback as Mason Lister is listed there on the most current roster.
Then there’s Waverly, where starting QB Joe Tomasso is in eighth grade.
One thing is for sure. If these guys stay with it and can avoid the injury bug, we should see one of the best, if not the best, trio of quarterbacks in Valley history.
Youth all over the field: It isn’t just at quarterback where underclassmen will be expected to perform. Athens has only a handful of seniors on the roster.
Sayre has exactly a handful. There are five seniors listed on the Redskins’ roster. This is a program on the rise and warrants notice this season and going forward.
Waverly has a good mix of senior leaders and underclass talent and also should be on the rise.
Tioga lost a ton to graduation but retains its top back, a sophomore. Tioga also has a group of young linemen learning the ropes.
Spencer-Van Etten returns junior talent at the quarterback and running back/receiver and other places around the lineup. Those young Eagles will need to step in and contribute.
Can the Tigers restore the roar?: Tioga has been to the New York State Class D semifinals seven of the last eight years. This time around it could be Walton’s turn to wear the favorite’s mantel. Tioga has rethought some things from both the offseason, and we’ll see some updates on the field this fall.
One thing that Head Coach Nick Aiello has, for the first time in a while, is a group of guys coming up from the JV ranks. Tioga didn’t have JV ranks for most of its string of semifinals berths. That in itself is amazing. Now we’ll see what Tioga can do with graduates of a JV program.
Final go-round in Class B: Waverly has been on the Class C/Class B bubble for several years. Next season, the New York State Public High School Athletic Association will adjust the break points that determine what class each football team is in. Waverly is in Class B by three students this season. Next season, when the break point jumps by about 40, the Wolverines will be well into Class C.
Don’t celebrate too soon Waverly fans. Chenango Valley and Chenango Forks also drop into Class C and two other current Class B schools — Norwich and Oneonta — are right on the new bubble.
