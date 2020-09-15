Friday, Sept. 11

Football

All Friday games at 7 p.m.

Saturday games at 1 p.m. unless otherwise noted

Friday, Sept. 11

Athens 10, Sayre 7

Wyalusing 25, Towanda 0

Wellsboro 48, Cowanesque Valley 6

Canton 34, Troy 28, OT

Montgomery 43, Bucktail 15

Muncy at South Williamsport, ppd.

Muncy 32, Warrior Run 7

Saturday, Sept. 12

Northwest 36, CMVT 6

Bye: North Penn/Mansfield

———

Monday, Sept. 14

Girls Soccer

Athens 5, Sayre 0

Wyalusing 2, Northeast Bradford 1

———

Tuesday, Sept. 15

Golf

NTL match at River Valley CC. 2 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Athens at Troy, 5:30 p.m.

Towanda at Sayre, 5:30 p.m.

———

Wednesday, Sept. 16

Girls Soccer

Northeast Bradford at Sayre, 5:30 p.m.

Athens at Wellsboro, 5:30 p.m.

Wyalusing at Williamson, 4 p.m.

———

Thursday, Sept. 17

Boys Soccer

Sayre at Athens, 5:30 p.m.

Northeast Bradford at Wellsboro, 5:30 p.m.

