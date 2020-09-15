Friday, Sept. 11
Football
All Friday games at 7 p.m.
Saturday games at 1 p.m. unless otherwise noted
Friday, Sept. 11
Athens 10, Sayre 7
Wyalusing 25, Towanda 0
Wellsboro 48, Cowanesque Valley 6
Canton 34, Troy 28, OT
Montgomery 43, Bucktail 15
Muncy at South Williamsport, ppd.
Muncy 32, Warrior Run 7
Saturday, Sept. 12
Northwest 36, CMVT 6
Bye: North Penn/Mansfield
———
Monday, Sept. 14
Girls Soccer
Athens 5, Sayre 0
Wyalusing 2, Northeast Bradford 1
———
Tuesday, Sept. 15
Golf
NTL match at River Valley CC. 2 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Athens at Troy, 5:30 p.m.
Towanda at Sayre, 5:30 p.m.
———
Wednesday, Sept. 16
Girls Soccer
Northeast Bradford at Sayre, 5:30 p.m.
Athens at Wellsboro, 5:30 p.m.
Wyalusing at Williamson, 4 p.m.
———
Thursday, Sept. 17
Boys Soccer
Sayre at Athens, 5:30 p.m.
Northeast Bradford at Wellsboro, 5:30 p.m.
