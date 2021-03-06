Houseknecht services held
Funeral services for Joseph Brady Houseknecht, 38, of Athens, Pa. were held on Friday, March 5, 2021 at 2 p.m. at the Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, Pa.
The Rev. Mark Cox officiated the service and some of those in attendance shared memories of Joseph.
The committal service was held at Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens followed by the burial. Pallbearers were his sons Ethan and Mason, brother Tim, step-father Frederick, and Erick, AJ, and Dennis.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.