Houseknecht services held

Funeral services for Joseph Brady Houseknecht, 38, of Athens, Pa. were held on Friday, March 5, 2021 at 2 p.m. at the Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, Pa.

The Rev. Mark Cox officiated the service and some of those in attendance shared memories of Joseph.

The committal service was held at Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens followed by the burial. Pallbearers were his sons Ethan and Mason, brother Tim, step-father Frederick, and Erick, AJ, and Dennis.

