The Tioga County Open Door Mission would like to announce that as of this moment Sign-ups for the Backpacks for Kids event are open and ongoing.
The Open Door Mission will be serving kids in need, targeting grades K- 5.
Kids in families with financial trouble or under the poverty line are able to receive a backpack full of supplies for each child meeting these requirements. If you are in need of our help and are in Waverly, Tioga Center, or Owego-Apalachin school Districts, please sign up at The Open Door Mission in Owego or Red Door in Waverly before August 7th and August 9th.
To get a backpack, be sure to sign up by August 7th for Owego, and August 9th for Waverly. Items are on a first-come-first-serve basis and are limited, so signing up as soon as possible is recommended!
Owego handouts are August 19th, 20th, and 21st from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Waverly handouts are August 23rd from 3 to 7 p.m.
The Open Door Mission/ Red Door is a non-profit organization that has served the community for over 50 years, providing a men’s sober living shelter, three food pantries, an outreach center, and ten recovery meetings every month.
Thank you for working with us to help our community flourish!
