TIOGA CENTER — Like many seniors across the country, the Tioga Class of 2020 faced many unknowns during its final few months of high school.
Until just a few days ago, nobody knew if they would be able to have an in-person graduation ceremony.
With a ceremony unlike any before, the Tioga seniors showed that they were able to overcome a challenge, like the ones Valedictorian Adeline Whitmore spoke of as she addressed the class.
“We began our high school careers as the little freshman that everyone likes to pick on,” Whitmore said. “But we soon found our places, and we began to make new friends, gain new relationships and create lasting bonds with those around us.”
As high school came to an end, the COVID-19 pandemic hit, creating another new challenge.
“However, we never gave up,” Whitmore said. “Once again, we continued to work hard … as a result, we sit here today in our caps and gowns as high school graduates.”
The Tioga seniors also had to deal with tragedy, as their classmate Mason Booser passed away following an accident in late May.
“We lost a friend, someone who would have done anything for any one of us without hesitation, because that’s just who he was,” Salutatorian Mackenzie Macumber said in her speech. “Mason will forever be in our hearts.”
Macumber also touched on the challenges faced during high school, and the ones the Class of 2020 will face moving forward.
“We are not only the ones who not only have learned to adapt to the world on a daily basis, but will be tasked with fixing it,” she said. “As we always do, I am confident that we will rise to the challenge and overcome this.”
Whitmore closed her speech by reminding her classmates that not all obstacles will be overcome on the first try.
“Do not be afraid to fail,” she said. “Do not think of failure as a negative aspect of life. Think of it as a positive, as an open door that you can only move forward through. Some of the best learning experiences come from failing, and then never giving up until you succeed.”
