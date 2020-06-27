Sayre, PA (18840)

Today

Thunderstorms during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 82F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.