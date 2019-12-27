MANSFIELD — The Central Office Team of Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc. wanted to give back during this time of giving — and the Shoe Bank would benefit from the organization’s decision to pay it forward.
Throughout the month of December, Head Start employees donated money, gift cards, shoes, winter boots and socks that would be given to the local Shoe Bank.
The Shoe Bank has been in operation at the Mansfield Methodist Church location for several years. Since then, once a month on a Saturday morning you can find volunteers fitting and dispensing new sneakers and shoes to children of all ages from all areas.
Children from birth to 18 years of age may receive a new pair of sneakers every six months — every three months for children younger than three.
During the winter months, the Shoe Bank also tries to supply snow boots. Each client is also given a new pair of socks and encouraged to take home a book or two from the library.
While the primary goal of the Shoe Bank is focused on children, large shelves outside in a separate room within the Shoe Bank are filled with a variety of used shoes that may be taken by anyone who needs them.
“Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc. employees are honored to volunteer and donate to such a phenomenal community organization,” a press release said.
Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc. is a program that offers state and federally funded programs for pregnant mothers, families and their children, newborn up to the age of 5; this includes Early Head Start, Head Start, and Pre-K Counts services. Its mission “… To provide exceptional, educational opportunities and high quality, supportive services which empower children and families to grow and thrive.” For more information call 570-638-1400, visit www.bradfordtiogahs.org or find us on Facebook.
