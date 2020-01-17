SEPTEMBER
Benefit raises nearly $25,000 for family of Austin Streeter
Hundreds of people took some time out of the Labor Day weekend to support a pair of families who are going through a horrific situation.
On Sunday, Tanner’s Bar and Grill in Athens hosted a cornhole tournament and clambake in honor of 8-year-old Austin Streeter, who was killed in a car accident in South Carolina back on Aug. 22.
Austin, the son of Valley natives Kelli Sinsabaugh and Chris Streeter, was involved in the accident with his mother, who remains in the hospital as she recovers from serious injuries.
The crowd began to arrive at Tanner’s before 11 a.m. on Sunday and would continue to fill the outdoor area and the bar throughout the afternoon and evening.
There would be 67 teams of two competing in the cornhole tournament — with hundreds of others making the trip to enjoy some food, music and maybe bid on some auction items.
When all was said and done, the event raised nearly $25,000 in Austin’s memory. All funds will go to the family.
Arrest made in Nichols
armed bank robbery
On Tuesday, the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office announced that a 31-year-old Nichols man was arrested following an investigation into an armed bank robbery last week.
According to police, Adam M. Robinson of West River Road in Nichols, was arrested for robbery, first degree; criminal use of a firearm in the first degree; and grand larceny in the fourth degree.
The arrest followed an initial investigation of a report of an armed robbery at the Community Bank on East River Road in the Village of Nichols, where police said a male subject had entered the bank, displayed a pistol and demanded money.
Robinson was arraigned by Justice Michael Grinage in the Nichols Town Court and remanded to the Tioga County Jail in lieu of $100,000 cash bail or $200,000 bond.
Ulster man arrested after allegedly attacking woman, threatening to burn house down
A 29-year-old Ulster man is sitting in the Bradford County Jail after allegedly attacking a woman and threatening to burn a residence down last Saturday.
Justin Ray Beach is facing felony counts of Aggravated Assault, along with misdemeanor counts of Terroristic Threats, Strangulation, Simple Assault and Recklessly Endangering Another Person. He is also facing one count of Harassment, which is a summary offense.
High-volume hemp processing site moves forward
With unanimous approval from the Town of Barton Planning Board, a high-volume hemp processing and CBD extraction facility is moving forward.
Touted as potentially the largest hemp processing facility in the northeast, renovations are underway for the repurpose of the 6.8 acre former Grand Union warehouse property located at 700 Broad St. Extension.
According to High End Multi Processing (HEMP) founder, Jeff Luciano, the facility will be bringing in hundreds of thousands of pounds of hemp each day, being processed at a rate of “at least 2,000 pounds per hour.”
To put that figure in context, that’s roughly one acre of crop per hour.
Two arrested, $17K worth
of meth recovered in
Sayre Police sting
The Sayre Borough Police Department conducted a successful narcotics investigation on Saturday that resulted in the arrest of an Athens woman and a Rochester man and the recovery of $17,000 worth of crystal methamphetamine.
Denise Mae Turner, 47, and Dwayne A. Roberts, 32, were arrested just after 3 a.m. on Saturday morning after they had allegedly sold $2,490 worth of methamphetamine to a confidential informant at an apartment in Sayre.
Turner is facing one count of Manufacture of Controlled Substance Act and Criminal Use of a Communication Facility, both third-degree felonies; two counts of possession of a controlled substance and one count of driving under the influence, both misdemeanors.
Roberts has been charged with felony counts of Manufacture, Delivery or Possession with Intent to Deliver and Criminal Use of Communication Facility. He also faces a misdemeanor Possession of a Controlled Substance charge.
Schmidt welcomed into SHS Coaches Wall of Fame
The prestigious club that is the Redman Coaches Wall of Fame gained another member on Friday night as the Sayre Area School District honored former basketball coach Richard Schmidt II.
Schmidt was honored during a ceremony at the Sayre Historical Society as part of Homecoming weekend for the school district.
“You see it on TV all the time with big coaches (getting honored) and everything like that, but locally this is great for Sayre and for myself and the other coaches who helped me in the programs,” Schmidt said on Friday.
Schmidt, who was also the first-ever girl swimming coach at Sayre, led the 1973-74 boys basketball team to a 20-1 record. Two years later, the hall of fame coach led the Redskins to the Elite Eight of Pennsylvania — beating the No. 1 team in the state along the way.
Waverly Mayor proposes parking changes in village
After continuous discussions regarding the parking situations on various streets in Waverly, Mayor Patrick Ayres put forward a list of recommendations for extensive parking changes throughout the village.
He advised that the list was preliminary, but gave officials are starting point. Ayres added that emergency officials will also be meeting regarding the parking issues, as some streets are so narrow that parking can inhibit an emergency vehicle’s ability to get to a residence in a timely fashion.
“My honest opinion is that we have many narrow streets,” Ayres said. “A lot of our streets I don’t believe can accommodate parking on both sides. And I think that if we’re going to do something about this, we really need to do it. So I’m just throwing this (list) out there so the (parking) committee can study it.”
Unfunded state mandates continue to bear down on
Tioga County budget
Tioga County Legislators recently approved a handful of resolutions to facilitate increased spending following state-enacted changes in the criminal justice system and election protocol.
In terms of the governor’s criminal justice reform, county legislators approved the creation of a new Chief Assistant District Attorney position and the increase in hours for other positions in that office.
“This is a remedy to fix a non-existent problem in upstate,” said Legislator Bill Standinger. “This is to address issues in the downstate area, but Albany typically takes a one-size-fits-all approach and throws a mandate on us to pay for it. Although I will vote for this, I’m not happy about it.”
“This is another example of the change in the criminal justice system in New York State,” said Legislator Dennis Mullen. “The burden is now upon the people to provide so much (that in the past) the defense had to request. It is costing the county upwards of $100,000 in the next couple years. We’re creating more and more positions, plus establishing a CAP court.”
“It’s another example of overreach from Albany, in my opinion — unnecessary,” Mullen continued.
‘Amazing support’: 30 teams compete in charity basketball tourney held on Broad Street
Blue skies and warm sunshine encompassed the Valley on Saturday, making it the perfect day for the first Annual Evan Davies 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament.
A portion of Broad Street shut down to host the series of street ball matchups, which drew 30 teams from around the region.
The tournament served as a fun, competitive way to raise money for local youth Evan Davies, who is battling a form of leukemia, and the Waverly Recreation Department.
“The support has just been fantastic,” said Evan’s father, Jim. “It’s been a great turnout for our first-ever go at it, and it’s been a lot of fun.”
Firehouse renovations
move forward in Nichols
Renovation plans for the Nichols Fire Department facility are expected to kick off in the coming weeks.
Following a Tuesday meeting, Village Mayor Leslie Pelotte said the contractors are ready to break ground, but the final OK is still pending from the state Governor’s Office of Storm Recovery.
“We expect that in the next seven to 10 days,” she said.
Covering the village’s $1.155 million share of the project is New York Rising funding.
The fire department took out a bond for $2,582,500, Pelotte said.
The project total comes in at $3,737,500.
Former drama club director pleads guilty
The former drama club director of the Sayre and Athens school districts who was arrested on multiple sex-related charges has pleaded guilty in Bradford County Court, according to district attorney Dan Barrett.
Justin Patrick Shaw, 38, of Waverly, pleaded guilty to two third-degree felony counts of institutional sexual assault.
Shaw will also be required to register as a sex offender. He will be sentenced on Dec. 5 following the preparation of a presentence report by the county probation department.
Former Subway employee charged with stealing over $18K from two locations
A Towanda woman is facing felony charges after allegedly stealing more than $18,000 from a pair of Subway Restaurant locations in Bradford County.
Tabitha Gladys Torres, 38, has been charged with theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property, which are both third-degree felonies.
OCTOBER
American Legion Riders donate to Guthrie Veterans Committee
The Valley is a community with a large amount of veterans — and a place that loves to support those who served their country.
That was evident on Friday as the American Legion Riders of Post 246 handed a check for $6,211.10 to Guthrie President and CEO Joe Scopelliti and Executive Vice President and Chief Nursing Officer Catherine Mohr.
The money will go to the Guthrie Veterans Committee, which recognizes and serves veterans and their families.
Gold Out Game raises over $22K for young Wildcats
A community effort to help two young Athens students who are battling cancer culminated with a check presentation at Alumni Stadium on Wednesday afternoon.
The Athens and Canton school districts worked together over the last few months to raise money for Seeley Carlin and Ariah Cooke. The main event was the Gold Out Game between the schools’ football teams on Sept. 20.
The football game, which was held during Athens’ Homecoming weekend, drew thousands of fans — and all of the money went to the cause.
Athens Superintendent Craig Stage announced on Wednesday that with a penny war between the schools, individual and corporate donations, admission from the Gold Out Game, t-shirts, decals and raffles, the families of Seeley and Ariah will split $22,850.58.
“It’s remarkable. I think the important thing to know is that this community, the Northern Tier of Pennsylvania, when there’s a cause, they come together,” said Stage. “They are family. It doesn’t matter if they are by blood or not, they come together to support those in need. The two families and the two students of ours who are going to be recipients of this good will, couldn’t be more deserving.”
Local officials meet with Sen. Casey over dark fiber project
Bradford County Commissioners and other local officials from HUNT Engineers, Rural Net and the Progress Authority continued to promote the county-wide dark fiber project this week by meeting with U.S. Sen. Bob Casey and members of his staff.
The dark fiber project aims at improving the connectivity of communications and Internet service throughout the county by installing dark fiber cables from Towanda to Troy to the Valley and then back to Towanda, as well as the construction of communication towers.
Commissioner Ed Bustin explained in the meeting with Casey that the goal of the project is to construct the “middle mile” of infrastructure, and then encourage Internet service providers to connect with customers for the “last mile.”
“I think Sen. Casey was quite impressed with what we’re trying to accomplish here,” he said. “He was well-prepared and asked good, probing questions. He understood the fundamentals of what we’re doing and understood the issues that we’re facing. We all know what the problem is, but what has proven elusive is the solution.”
Athens man jailed for
terroristic threats with knife
A 62-year-old Athens man is in Bradford County Jail following an intoxicated domestic dispute and probation violation.
According to township police, Jonathan Wayne Truesdale has been charged with simple assault, terroristic threats, and harassment.
Officers were contacted on Saturday, Oct. 5, by a witness that stated Truesdale had threatened an individual with a knife, police said.
Athens superintendent blasts company providing substitute teachers
For the past few years, the Athens Area School District has been counting on an outside company to provide substitute teachers — but that partnership could be coming to an end without a “drastic improvement,” according to superintendent Craig Stage.
Stage told the school board on Tuesday that the district has been facing a shortage of substitutes and that ESS — formerly known as Source 4 Teachers — has fallen down on the job.
“The last couple years we’ve had a lot of difficulty with them staffing out substitutes,” said Stage. “We are trying to provide a high-quality learning opportunity for all of our students, and it’s difficult to do when we have numerous daily substitutes that are not being filled.”
Future of Waverly tax assessor
position in flux
The Waverly board of trustees this week continued to discuss the elimination of the village’s tax assessor position — and came away with a greater air of caution about the proposal.
Deputy Mayor Andrew Aronstam explained that he recently performed a tax rate check of his own accord of 64 sample residential village properties. In that preliminary breakdown, he compared what the residents’ current taxes are to what they would be under the Town of Barton’s tax rate.
In this personal assessment project, Aronstam noted that he did not includes businesses — only residential properties.
In that comparison, Aronstam said he found that 50 of the 64 residents would see an increase in their taxes, while the remaining 14 residents would see their taxes decrease.
Specifically, the households seeing an increase would have their taxes go up by an average of $361 while the decreases averaged $265, said Aronstam.
New Subaru dealership
to break ground soon
Within the next three weeks, Williams Subaru will be breaking ground on a new 22,000 square foot car dealership in front of the former P&C building on Elmira Street.
According to Williams Auto Group Operating Manager Dalton Williams, the target opening date is October or November next year.
“Subaru of America is doing their final design review,” Williams said. “We are working through submissions with Athens Township.”
“We are awarding project bids this week,” he added.
In addition to the car showroom and service garage, project plans show a parking lot extended north and east for more vehicles on display.
The lot would stretch over to Clinton Street behind the UPS facility, with a lot access point on that road.
Athens Area School District
hears pitch on solar panels
Athens Superintendent Craig Stage announced on Tuesday night that a solar company has made its pitch to potentially bring solar energy to the school district.
Stage said a Florida-based company made a presentation to himself and School Board President John Johnson this week, and said the district could save up to 90 percent on its electricity needs with solar panels.
“They’ve been trying to have the conversation and get in our district for about a year in terms of offering us an opportunity to place solar panels on our open and available space, which happens to be most of our parking lots and some green space at SRU,” said Stage, who noted that this is just the beginning of the conversation with the company. “We don’t have any specifics as far as cost analysis or anything like that in terms of references.”
The company has primarily worked with school districts on the west coast, but they are looking to break into the Mid-Atlantic region, according to Stage, who also noted that the Florida-based group has teamed up locally with Hunt Engineers.
The solar panels would be installed at no cost to the school district, but Athens would have to sign a 25-year contract and pay the company for the solar energy.
Rivalry renewed: Athens to host The Valley’s UNICO Bowl on Nov. 2
Teams from Athens and Waverly have met 102 times on the football field, but the rivalry has been dormant since 2012.
The rivalry could roar back to life on Saturday, Nov. 2 as the two schools have agreed to play in the first-ever The Valley’s UNICO Bowl.
Representatives from both school districts met at Yanuzzi’s on Thursday for a coin flip to decide which team would have homefield advantage. A coin with one black side and one red side ended up landing on black after UNICO Treasurer Nick Grego flipped it into the air, which means the game will be held at Athens’ Alumni Stadium at 7 p.m. on Nov. 2.
The only thing that would prevent the game from happening is if one of the two teams qualifies for the postseason, which at this point does not look likely.
“It’s going to be a special experience,” said Waverly coach Jason Miller. “It’s been a void in our program because our kids haven’t been able to experience what Athens and Sayre gets to experience every year as far as that rivalry.”
The Wildcats lead the all-time series 52-41-9, but the Wolverines won the last contest in a 24-21 thriller in 2012.
Sayre School Board votes to permanently close Litchfield Elementary
The Sayre School Board passed a resolution on Monday night that will begin the process of formally closing the former Litchfield Elementary School, which has been “temporarily closed” since 2011.
The board voted 7-1 in favor of permanently closing the school. The lone “no” vote came from Deb Agnew, while Jeffrey Ackley was not present at Monday’s meeting.
“We as a school district need to move forward because the school has been closed since 2011,” said Superintendent Dr. Jill Daloisio, who said she has done her homework on the building since taking over a few months ago. “I have been out to the building to take a look at it. I wanted to take a look at Saterlee Creek as well as the building itself and how it is.”
Agnew explained her “no” vote following the meeting.
“I just hate to see it be a permanent closing because whether it’s wishful thinking or what, (I hoped) that someday we would be able to make use of it out there for something for the district. I admit it’s more a personal thing. I just hate to see us lose it,” said Agnew, who said she and her kids went to school at Litchfield.
Rusty Rail Food Drive brings
in 40,000 items for food pantry
The Sayre football squad brought home the Rusty Rail trophy for the second straight year, but the Redskins were not the only winners on Friday night.
The Salvation Army Valley Food Pantry will be receiving over 40,000 non-perishable food items thanks to the Rusty Rail Food Drive put on by the students and staff at both the Athens and Sayre school districts.
Sayre won both the football game and the food drive competition as the Redskins community brought in 29,295 items this year.
District attorney race headlines next week’s election in Bradford County
When Bradford County voters take to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 5, they will be deciding who will replace longtime District Attorney Dan Barrett.
Republicans Chad Salsman, a former Adams County prosecutor and longtime criminal defense lawyer, and current First Assistant District Attorney Albert C. Ondrey will be on the ballot as they look to become the county’s top prosecutor.
Ondrey squared off with Salsman in the Republican primary back in May with Salsman earning the nomination with 3,546 votes or 52.14 percent of the vote. Ondrey finished with 3,245 votes or 47.71 percent.
However, Ondrey received the Democratic nomination with 356 write-in votes, compared to just 100 write-in votes collected by Salsman.
Ondrey announced in June that he would accept the Democratic nomination and challenge Salsman in November.
Back-to-back champs: Athens girls win second straight District 4 soccer title
The Athens Wildcats would look to their leading scorer during Wednesday’s District 4 Class AAA final — and Abby Sindoni would deliver.
Sindoni would score the game’s only goal as she helped the Wildcats win their second straight district championship with a 1-0 win over Shikellamy.
