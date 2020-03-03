ALBANY — The New York State Association of Counties recently called on state lawmakers to reject a budget proposal that would shift up to $1.5 billion from counties to the state general fund.
The proposal would intercept Enhanced Federal Medicaid monies (eFMAP) worth hundreds of millions of dollars a year to counties and New York City. The eFMAP funding was included in the Affordable Care Act to help all governments that funded the expansion of Medicaid.
“It is abundantly clear that the Federal government intended for a portion of this these funds to be directed to local governments to help offset the cost of Medicaid,” said NYSAC President Jack Marren. “We are entitled to it.”
“This attempt to intercept these funds is in direct opposition to the intent of Congress when they passed the Affordable Care Act and that is why counties are urging state lawmakers to reject this proposal from the budget, and the New York State congressional delegation to hold Albany accountable,” said NYSAC Executive Director Stephen J. Acquario. “It is irrational for the state of New York to intercept these funds to solve their budget crisis.”
The counties of New York State contribute nearly $8 billion every year towards the cost of the federal-state Medicaid program, more than all 3,000 counties across the country combined.
Additionally, on Monday, Marren commented on the governor’s Medicaid proposal.
“With the additional revenues that were announced today in the consensus revenue forecast, county leaders called on state lawmakers and the governor to reject a Medicaid proposal that would take at least $150 million from local taxpayers and effectively dissolve the caps on local Medicaid costs. These caps have helped stabilized property taxes and protected local services that families rely on,” Marren said. “Instead of making local taxpayers pay for new Medicaid costs, state leaders should let the Medicaid Redesign Team II do its work and make cost containment reforms that don’t punish local taxpayers.”
