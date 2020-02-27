ALBANY — While acknowledging no confirmed cases of the recent Coronavirus in New York State, Gov. Andrew Cuomo Wednesday announced an emergency appropriation of $40 million to prepare for a potential pandemic.
“Our operating paradigm is always prepare for the worst and hope for the best,” Cuomo said. “We have done that all across the board and it has held us in good stead. We are coordinating all the relevant agencies from the state and we are working with the hospitals all across the state.”
The Centers for Disease Control have so far tested 27 individuals from New York, and all have came back negative, with one case still pending. Throughout the United States, there have been 60 confirmed cases.
Globally, the most recent number of confirmed cases exceed 80,000, with 2,700 fatalities.
The supplemental funding for the state Department of Health is “to err on the side of caution,” Cuomo said.
DOH will convene local health departments and hospitals statewide to review protocols, best practices and procedures to help ensure they are prepared to combat the spread of the virus.
“Whether it’s SARS or Ebola or Zika or Legionnaire’s, we took every moment very seriously,” he said. “If you prepare correctly, you’ll have less of an issue when or if a situation develops into something that is more problematic.”
Cuomo said that, while the state is preparing for a pandemic, “this is not a situation that should cause undue fear among people.”
“It is a serious illness, (and) has a higher mortality rate than the flu, but not like some of these situations,” Cuomo said. “We had 17,000 people in the State of New York last week that had the flu — 17,000. So, we’ve dealt with situations like this in the past and we’ll deal with it again.”
