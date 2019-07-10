OWEGO — Elected officials and community members packed Tuesday’s Tioga County Legislature meeting to honor the county’s election inspectors for their tireless commitment to ensuring a fundamental pillar of our country’s founding.
“The right to vote is one of our nation’s oldest and most important entitlements, and with this right comes responsibility,” said Legislator Cliff Balliet, reading a recognition proclamation. “The Board of Elections is committed to fulfilling its responsibility to the citizens of New York State by providing fair and accurate elections.”
“Free and open elections are the basis on which this country was formed and you can make a difference by becoming an election inspector to help protect those freedoms,” he continued. “This responsibility, and the credit associated with it, must be shared with the many dedicated workers known as election inspectors that help make elections successful.”
“(They) serve their community and their country by facilitating elections,” Balliet said. “Many and most of our election inspectors have been with us for years, and some have been with us 20 years or more.”
Balliet noted that the dedication put forth by these individuals has not been officially recognized, therefore the legislature proclaimed June 9 as “Election Inspector Recognition Day.”
Republican Election Commissioner Bernadette Toombs extended heartfelt thanks to not only the inspectors, but also BOE staff in general, for the early mornings and long hours that go into facilitating the voting process.
“I think it has been a thankless job,” Toombs said. “Each and every one of you people here today … play a vital role and I can’t tell you how emotional my thanks is to you.”
Noting his first year as Democratic Election Commissioner, James Wahls said “it’s hard to describe how amazed I am by how much hard work you guys put into this. While (the recent primary) was a small election, I still noticed all the dedication, hard work and passion you guys have for serving our community.”
“I am really grateful for that, and I’m sure the citizens of our county are grateful for that,” Wahls added.
“People say all the time ‘how do we ensure that democracy lives on?’” State Sen. Fred Akshar said. “I would argue — respectfully, of course — look no further than election inspectors. The work really is thankless. I proudly play a small role today in just saying ‘thank you.’”
“We attempted to pass a resolution on the floor of the Senate in recognition of today, and we hit a bit of a stone wall by the new Democratic majority in Albany,” Akshar explained. “They thought something like this was ‘too political’ — I’m a little confused about that.”
“Whether you’re a Republican or a Democrat — it makes no difference,” he continued. “You do the work because you believe in democracy; you believe in everything that our country and this community stand for.”
Though roughly half of the room consisted of election inspectors, Toombs noted that the county is still in “desperate need” for more, and encouraged interested individuals to reach out to the county BOE office.
