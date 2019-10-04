Players to watch
Groton: RB Kalib Manning.
Tioga: QB Brady Worthing; RB Emmet Wood; WR Mason Booser; DT Aaron Howard; DL Dakota Howey.
———
Fast facts
Groton: The Indians have a new head coach after the team’s previous coach passed away in June … The roster has just four seniors, three of whom start … Groton’s last winning season was 2016, the year the Indians last beat Tioga and got to the Section IV semifinals … Groton last won a Section IV title in 2009.
Tioga: The Tigers’ 4-0 start is their first since 2013 … Tioga has been out-gained in three of four games this season … The Tigers have scored 100 points in the last two games … Tioga has six interceptions in 2019.
———
2018 records
Groton: 2-7.
Tioga: 10-2.
———
Last five years
Groton: 20-27.
Tioga: 47-14.
———
Last game
Tioga beat Groton 48-0 last season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.