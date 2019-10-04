Players to watch

Groton: RB Kalib Manning.

Tioga: QB Brady Worthing; RB Emmet Wood; WR Mason Booser; DT Aaron Howard; DL Dakota Howey.

———

Fast facts

Groton: The Indians have a new head coach after the team’s previous coach passed away in June … The roster has just four seniors, three of whom start … Groton’s last winning season was 2016, the year the Indians last beat Tioga and got to the Section IV semifinals … Groton last won a Section IV title in 2009.

Tioga: The Tigers’ 4-0 start is their first since 2013 … Tioga has been out-gained in three of four games this season … The Tigers have scored 100 points in the last two games … Tioga has six interceptions in 2019.

———

2018 records

Groton: 2-7.

Tioga: 10-2.

———

Last five years

Groton: 20-27.

Tioga: 47-14.

———

Last game

Tioga beat Groton 48-0 last season.

Load comments